Prep roundup: Free throws cost Mission Prep boys basketball in loss to Seattle Prep

Mission Prep missed five free throws in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against Seattle Prep in the Mission Prep Christmas Classic.
The result — a brutal five point loss in a Vegas Gold Bracket consolation game.
Mission Prep senior Kyle Stewart played well, scoring 14 points, but his four missed free throws in the final frame were costly.
Stewart scored six points in the third quarter and helped spark a Mission Prep comeback after Seattle Prep led 33-28 at halftime. The two teams then traded baskets, and fouls, before Seattle Prep pulled away in the final minute.
The Panthers were led by a pair of big boys. Nic Lynch, a 6-foot-10 265-pound junior center who is being recruited by Washington, had a game-high 22 points and Collin Welp, a 6-foot-9 senior forward who signed with UC Irvine in November, added 10 points.
Mission Prep junior Kyle Colvin tied Stewart’s team high of 14 points. Jake Jensen added 12 points for the Royals.
Lincoln 75, Mission Prep 73
The Royals hit two last-minute three-pointers but gave up a crucial transition layup in the final seconds in the Navy Bracket championship game of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic. Kyle Colvin brought Mission Prep within one and Kyle Stewart tied the game at 73 before a layup by Trevante Anderson put Lincoln up by two with just under three seconds remaining.
The Royals lost earlier in the day to Seattle Prep 61-56 in the Vegas Gold Bracket but were placed in the title game after Kingwood (Texas) left the tournament early.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions
Arroyo Grande 46, San Marcos (San Diego) 41
Arroyo Grande beat San Marcos on the second day of action in Santa Barbara. Brynn Thoming and Meghan Smith each had 11 points, and Peyton Pelech added 10 points.
The Eagles beat Hueneme 60-38 on Tuesday. Thoming had 16 points, Pelech had 14 points and Kinsey McBryde chipped in 10 points.
Sierra Pacific 55, San Luis Obispo 33
The Tigers were unable to overcome a slow start and fell in their second game of the tournament. Lily Svetich had a team-high nine points for the Tigers (4-3), who continue tournament play at 3 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Arroyo Grande 1, Nipomo 0
The Eagles’ Allie Palangi found Cate Boller for what proved to be the winning goal in a nonleague conference game. Arroyo Grande improves to 9-1 on the season.
Comments