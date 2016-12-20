Prep roundup: Mission Prep boys basketball falls to talent-heavy Bishop Montgomery

Mission Prep head coach Terrence Harris knew his team would need to bring its A game to get a win on Tuesday night as they hosted basketball powerhouse Bishop Montgomery in the Mission Prep Christmas Classic.
The Royals didn’t make the grade.
The Knights, led by three future Division I players, rolled the Royals on their home court, 74-38.
Bishop Montgomery was led by Oregon State commit Ethan Thompson and his game-high 25 points, 12 of which came in the first quarter.
“We did play a great team, but we didn’t play great,” Harris said. “I thought we could have competed better.”
Harris pointed to the third quarter where Bishop Montgomery, who led 34-21 at halftime, stretched the lead by outscoring the Royals 19-9. Junior David Singleton, a strong shooting guard who already has an offer from Oregon and has the interest of Gonzaga and UConn, scored 6 points in the third quarter and finished the game with 19.
Singleton was also able to hold Mission Prep’s top scorer Kyle Colvin to just 3 points in the first half. Colvin finished with 11 points for the game.
“To start off with we didn’t make shots,” Harris said. “I thought we had looks that we are very capable of making that we didn’t make.”
Senior Carter Gran had 10 points for Mission Prep and Vince Ricigliano added 9 points. Bishop Montgomery’s other DI talent Jordan Schakel, who is committed to San Diego State, wasn’t needed much and ended up with 5 points.
“When you play in big games like this, when you play against great opponents like this, it takes great execution and great effort and we did not have that tonight,” Harris said.
Bishop Montgomery advances to the tournament final and will play El Camino Real on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Mission Prep will play Seattle Prep at 1:30 p.m.
San Luis Obispo 45, St. Bonaventure 38
Mac McConnell had a team-high 16 points, and Seth Moore added 13 for the Tigers, who improve to 5-5 on the year. Will Compton chipped in nine points.
San Luis Obispo returns to action Dec. 27 at the Torrey Pines Tournament in San Diego.
Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions
San Luis Obispo 52, Channel Islands 33
The Tigers opened the first round of the tournament with a win after trailing 20-15 at the half. Whitney Burns had 16 points and Laurin Tapp added 15 more for San Luis Obispo (4-2).
The Tigers continue tournament play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Sierra Pacific of Hanford.
El Dorado 42, Nipomo 31
Sidney Aguilera had 10 points, and Kylie Mendez had nine points to lead the Titans in the first round game. Aguilera, Abbey Gutierrez and Madelyn Witcher each had six rebounds.
Nipomo (1-6) continues tournament play Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 2, Santa Maria 2
San Luis Obispo came from behind to tie Santa Maria in a non-league contest.
After a scoreless first half, the Tigers took the lead on a corner kick by Tristan Torres, who found Branden Dolezal for a header. Santa Maria then answered with a goal of their own on a free kick and scored again with five minutes remaining. Dolezal later evened the score unassisted with two minutes remaining.
Benji Alonso had five saves for San Luis Obispo.
The Tigers (5-1-1) will play host to De La Salle on Dec. 28.
