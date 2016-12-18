Prep roundup: Mission Prep opens Christmas Classic with win over Dorsey

The Mission Prep boys basketball team opened its own holiday tournament Saturday night with a 63-59 win over Dorsey on the strength of stellar performances from Kyle Stewart and Kyle Colvin.
On Challenge Night of the 16-team Mission Prep Christmas Classic, Stewart scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while Colvin had 14 points and nine board. Carter Gran added 11 points for the Royals, and Vince Ricigliano had nine against the Los Angeles school.
Mission Prep (4-2) now takes on Colorado’s Highland Ranch in the tournament’s first round Monday.
Saturday’s other tournament scores and Monday’s schedule:
▪ Seattle Prep 79, Peninsula 68
▪ St. Joseph 52, El Camino Real 44
▪ BC Christian Academy 58, Serra 49
▪ Fremont 57, Highlands Ranch 52
▪ Inglewood 77, West Ranch 64
▪ Bishop Montgomery 77, Kingwood 61
Monday
▪ West Ranch vs. Fremont, 9 a.m.
▪ Kingwood vs. Peninsula, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Inglewood vs. Seattle Prep, noon
▪ Dorsey vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.
▪ St. Joseph vs. Serra, 4:30 p.m.
▪ Mission Prep vs. Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.
▪ Bishop Montgomery vs. BC Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Atascadero girls soccer advances in Buena Tournament
The Atascadero girls soccer team advanced to the championship final of the Buena Tournament in Ventura with two wins and a draw over the first two days of the event.
On Saturday, the Greyhounds beat Ojai’s Nordhoff 5-0 behind a Kiana Subia hat trick. Serena Ramirez and Kacey Journey also scored in the lopsided victory.
Earlier in the day, Atascadero played tournament hosts Buena to a scoreless draw.
On Friday, Atascadero beat Saugus 2-0 on the strength of a goal apiece by Subia and Hannah Flickinger.
The Greyhounds (5-0-2) play in the final Monday against a team to be determined.
Comments