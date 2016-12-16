Prep roundup: Paso Robles boys basketball edges Greenfield

0:40 County public works crews pump flooded Avila Beach flood water all night Pause

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

0:52 Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

0:49 Cate Boller talks about Arroyo Grande girls soccer team's early-season success

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

1:02 Watch this sea lion pup chomp on fish after being rescued

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made