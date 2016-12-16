Prep roundup: Paso Robles boys basketball edges Greenfield

Anthony Napoli led the Paso Robles boys basketball team to a 47-41 road victory Friday night with 14 points and six rebounds. Gabe Linn had a double-double for the Bearcats, scoring 10 and grabbing 10 boards.
Sebastian Galsim added eight points for Paso Robles (4-2), which is back in action during the Atascadero Christmas Tournament, which starts Dec. 28.
San Luis Obispo 62, Morro Bay 33
Seth Moore had 18 points, and freshman Carson Leedom added 11 points to lead the Tigers. Every player who played scored for San Luis Obispo (4-4), who will play San Marcos on Saturday.
Morro Bay 76, Santa Maria 46 (Thursday)
Spencer Cecil led Morro Bay to the nonconcference rout with 29 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. Tyler Chivens added 19 points and two blocks, and Dexter Marquardt had nine points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Dos Pueblos 56, Arroyo Grande 39
Dos Pueblos jumped out to a 32-19 halftime lead and extended it to 45-23 after three periods in its win over Arroyo Grande.
The loss drops the Eagles record to 4-4; they’ll be in action next against Santa Barbara on Thursday.
