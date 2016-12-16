Mission Prep Christmas Classic featuring top boys basketball teams tips off this weekend

More than a dozen boys basketball high school teams from as far away as Canada and Texas will join teams from around California beginning Saturday for the 18th-Annual Mission Prep Christmas Classic.
Mission Prep plays host again to the annual tournament that has in the past featured current NBA stars such as James Harden (2005 tournament MVP), Ty Lawson (2003 MVP) Demar Derozan and Jrue Holiday (2006 MVP).
St. Joseph, the only other Central Coast team, will be joined by B.C. Christian Academy (CAN), Christian Life Center (TX) and last year’s champions Bishop Montgomery (Torrance), which features San Diego State commit Jordan Schakel and David Singleton, who has garnered interest from Oregon, Gonzaga and Stanford.
Play tips off Saturday at Mission Prep at 10:30 a.m. as Seattle Prep takes on Peninsula. The host Royals (3-2) open play against Dorsey (5-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The tournament takes Sunday off and runs through Wednesday.
General admission is $8 and tournament passes are available. Student and seniors receive discounts.
Mission Prep Christmas Classic
When: Saturday-Wednesday
Where: Mission College Preparatory High School
Saturday schedule:
10:30 a.m. Seattle Prep vs Peninsula
Noon St. Joseph vs El Camino Real
1:30 p.m. BC Christian Academy vs Serra
3 p.m. Fremont vs Highlands Ranch
4:30 p.m. Inglewood vs West Ranch
6 p.m. Mission Prep vs Dorsey
7:30 p.m. Bishop Montgomery vs Kingwood
