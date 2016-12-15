Prep roundup: Atascadero girls water polo rolls past Morro Bay

The Atascadero High School girls water polo team’s offense exploded in Thursday afternoon’s 20-5 win against Morro Bay.
Faith Archibald led the way for the Greyhounds with seven goals, while Lily Holloway had four.
Evy Cooper added three goals, while both Summer Linehan and Eveline Nichols each had two for Atascadero.
Atascadero (6-3 overall) will travel to Righetti on Jan. 3, while Morro Bay (3-5 overall) will play Santa Ynez on Jan. 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Santa Ynez 54, Templeton 51
Julia Aurignac led the Templeton offense with 18 points in a losing effort against Santa Ynez.
Vanessa Urciuoli chipped in 12 points for Templeton.
Templeton (2-4 overall) travels to play Madera in the Mission Oaks tournament on Dec. 27.
Cabrillo 60, Nipomo 33
Sydney Aguilera scored 10 points in Nipomo’s loss against Cabrillo.
Both Kylie Mendez and Kiesa Romero finished the night with six points.
Nipomo (1-5 overall) heads to the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Tuesday.
Comments