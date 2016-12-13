Prep roundup: Templeton boys basketball opens Los Padres League play with win

The Templeton High School boys basketball team played well down the stretch to turn a 10-point halftime lead into a 67-39 win Tuesday over Orcutt Academy to open its Los Padres League schedule.
Junior Rigel Hall led the Eagles with 18 points.
“He is really stepping up to be our everything guy,” Templeton head coach Larry McCoy said of Hall, who is averaging better than 13 points per game this season.
Junior Max Jensen added 14 points in the win.
Templeton (3-3, 1-0 Los Padres) heads to Santa Ynez for another league game Thursday.
Santa Barbara 62, San Luis Obispo 56
Seth Moore led the San Luis Obispo offense with 17 points in the Tigers’ Tuesday night loss against Santa Barbara. Noah Cracknow finished the night with 12 points.
San Luis Obispo (3-4 overall, 1-0 PAC 8) travels to play Morro Bay on Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lompoc 59, Nipomo 28
Senior captain Sidney Aguilera scored a team-high seven points, but Nipomo was unable to come up with a road victory.
Abbey Guiteriez had a team-high six rebounds, while Janna Solver chipped in six points for Nipomo.
Nipomo (1-4 overall) will be back home Thursday for a game against Cabrillo.
Templeton 67, Orcutt 68
Templeton earned its first league victory Tuesday night as Julia Aurignac exploded for 16 points and Hayley Hurdle for 14 points. Hurdle also finished with 12 rebounds.
Vanessa Urciuoli and Camryn Roth both finished with 12 points.
Templeton (2-4 overall, 1-0 Los Padres League) plays Santa Ynez on Thursday.
Templeton 47, King City 28 (Monday)
Templeton earned its first win of the season in convincing fashion, beating King City 47-28 on Monday night. Aurignac had 13 points, and Urciuoli had 10 points and six steals.
Shelby Sudbrink scored 11 points in her first game back from a concussion.
GIRLS SOCCER
Templeton 4, Orcutt Academy 2
The Eagles erupted for three goals in the second half for a win in their Los Padres League opener.
Trailing 2-1 at halftime, Isabel Smith tied the score with her second goal of the game, and Miriam Robles netted the game winner. Jordan D’Acquisto added the fourth on a late penalty kick.
Templeton (3-3 overall, 1-0 league) next plays host to Santa Ynez on Thursday pending the weather. Templeton head coach Mario Perez said if forecasted rain makes their natural grass field unplayable, the game would be moved to Santa Ynez’s turf field.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Arroyo Grande 11, Righetti 5
Isabella Solis scored six goals as Arroyo Grande earned its first league win of the season Tuesday afternoon against Righetti. Sarah Kasper finished the match with two goals, while Caitie Sandeberg and Sam Hazel both finished with one.
Arroyo Grande jumped out to 7-0 lead before Righetti scored their first point in the third period.
“It was a good win to set the tone for league season,” head coach Steven Allen said.
Goalkeeper Danielle Jenkins ended the night with six saves and Hayley Henley had five.
Arroyo Grande (4-2 overall , 1-0 PAC 8) will next play St. Joseph on Jan. 10.
Atascadero 13, San Luis Obispo 6
Faith Archibald led the Greyhounds to victory in their PAC 7 opener with a match-high six goals.
Ali Marshall and Evy Cooper each had two goals for Atascadero (5-3 overall, 1-0 league), which next plays Morro Bay at home Thursday.
Anna Petersen led San Luis Obispo with four goals, and Clea Wendt added two. The Tigers (4-4, 0-1) next play at Paso Robles on Jan. 3.
Comments