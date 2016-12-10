Prep roundup: SLO girls basketball wraps holiday classic with win over Templeton

Lily Svetich scored 17 points in San Luis Obispo High School girls basketball’s 63-42 win against Templeton on Saturday afternoon on the final day of the Mullahey Holiday Classic.
Whitney Burns and Lorin Tapp both finished the game with 13 points.
“We started the game on a 15-0 run. I’m really proud of how the team came out to play today,” San Luis Obispo head coach Dan Monroe said. “They were aggressive and played well, which really set the tone for the rest of the game.”
San Luis Obispo (3-2), tournament host, finished 2-2 in the four-day event and travels to Santa Barbara on Dec. 20 to play Channel Island in the Santa Barbara TOC tournament.
Camarillo 65, Paso Robles 26
Kim Buchanan led the Paso Robles High School offense with 13 points Saturday afternoon in their loss to Camarillo at the Mullahey Holiday Classic.
Paso Robles was also defeated by Bakersfield earlier in the afternoon 55 to 37.
Paso Robles (4-3) plays Silver Creek High School during the Righetti High School tournament Dec. 28.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mission Prep 67, Crespi 56
Kyle Colvin led Mission Prep to the win Saturday afternoon at the Sierra Canyon Invitational tournament, scoring 12 points. Both Kyle Stewart and Carter Gran finished the game with 13 points, while Vince Ricigliano finished with 12 points.
For Crespi, Devon Rojo scored 18 points and Kyle Owens had 10.
Mission Prep (3-2) will play at its own MPC Holiday Classic next weekend, opening Dec. 19 against Highlands Ranch of Colorado.
Arroyo Grande 59, Roseville 51; Miramonte 52, Arroyo Grande 45 (Friday)
The Eagles split their two games at their own Taro Kobara Optimist Tournament.
Will Silmon and Patrick Angle led the way with 16 points each in Arroyo Grande’s win over Roseville. Gage Antonio scored a team-high 12 points in their loss to Miramonte.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oak Park 4, Mission Prep 1
Catie Haddad scored the Royals’ lone goal in their nonconference away loss.
The tally, on a assist from Marissa Cortese on a cross from the left wing, was Haddad’s first high school goal. It came in the second minute of the second half after Mission Prep fell behind 3-0.
Hannie Ellingen had five saves for Mission Prep (1-4), which next plays Bishop Union on Friday at the Garces Tournament.
BOYS WRESTLING
Paso Robles places two at Clovis West Shootout
Nathan Garcia placed fourth in the 170-pound weight class, and Julian Maderigal placed fifth at 152 on Saturday at the one-day 24-team Clovis West Shootout.
Maderigal went 4-1 on the day, while Garcia split his four matches. Paso Robles had 11 wrestlers in all compete on the day.
“It was a very, very tough one-day tournament,” Paso Robles wrestling coach Chris Monterio said. “Six of the top 10 teams in the state were there.”
GIRLS WRESTLING
Nipomo places 4th at Roger Briones Invitational
Five Nipomo wrestlers placed to lead their team to a fourth-place finish in the 43-team Roger Briones Invitational at San Leandro High School.
Alexis Garcia won the heavyweight division to lead the way for the Titans.
Jordyn Cabales-Rollins placed fourth in the 101-pound weight class. McKenzie Wisneski was fifth at 116. Shelis Canton took fifth at 137. And Natalya Nievez took fifth in heavyweight.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Arroyo Grande places 3rd at El Nino Cup
The Eagles beat Laguna Hills 11-7 on Saturday in the third-place game of the Irvine El Nino Cup.
Sam Vitt led the way with three goals, while Hannah Blum, Sarah Kasper and Taylor York each scored two. Danielle Jenkins recorded nine saves in the win.
Earlier in the day, Arroyo Grande lost 9-7 to Laguna Beach’s junior varsity team, which Eagles head coach Steven Allen described as a “scary” team that features a number of elite players, in the semifinals.
The Eagles (4-2) next play Righetti on Tuesday in the teams’ PAC 7 opener.
