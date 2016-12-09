Prep roundup: Mission Prep boys basketball downs San Gabriel in Sierra Canyon tournament

The Mission Prep boys basketball team earned its second win of the year over San Gabriel with a 68-53 victory at the Sierra Canyon Tournament on Friday. The Royals were led by Carter Gran’s 27 points. Gran hit six three-pointers and had 20 first-half points.
Kyle Stewart added 10 points and Vince Ricigliano had nine more for Mission Prep (2-2).
Mission Prep continues tournament play on Saturday.
Templeton 59, King City 53
Rigel Hall had 18 points, and Jordan Stowers scored 15 more for the Eagles. Templeton (2-3) trailed 23-20 at the half.
Templeton will begin Los Padres League play Tuesday at home against Orcutt Academy at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arvin 37, Paso Robles 36
Paso Robles was handed its first loss of the season in the San Luis Obispo Tournament on Friday. Becca Stroud had a team-high 10 points for the Bearcats (4-1).
Bakersfield 44, Arroyo Grande 39
Brynn Thoming paced the Eagles with 14 points, and Kinsey McBryde added nine. Maddie Trimble chipped in six points in the loss.
Cupertino 47, Nipomo 21
Kylie Mendez had 10 points and Rody Canton had six rebounds for the Titans (1-2), who take on Righetti on Saturday at noon in the San Luis Obispo Tournament.
Arvin 43, Templeton 32
The Eagles ended the third quarter tied with Arvin, before the Bears pulled away in the final period at the San Luis Obispo Tournament. Julia Aurignac had 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, and Camryn Roth had eight points for Templeton (0-3), which plays San Luis Obispo at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Cupertino 44, Mission Prep 40
The Royals had a shot to tie with three seconds remaining but were unable to get the shot to fall. Jennifer “Boo” Laird had a game-high 22 points and 20 rebounds for Mission Prep, which will face Montebello on Saturday at noon.
GIRLS SOCCER
Chaminade 2, Mission Prep 0
The Mission Prep girls soccer team lost a non-conference match to Chaminade. The Eagles scored in the 35th minute and again in the 79th, each from corner kicks.
“We feel like we did our job,” head coach Gil Braga said via email. “There’s work to be done in terms of creating attacking opportunities, but when you play a high-ranked team like Chaminade you need to evaluate the game as a whole.”
Mission is now 1-3 and plays again Saturday against Oak Park at Sierra Canyon High School.
Comments