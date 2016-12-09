High School Sports

December 9, 2016 6:16 PM

The Tribune 2016 All-County Girls Volleyball Team

Tribune staff

Player of the Year: Jennifer Laird, Mission Prep, Sr.

First Team

Kiara Gable, Paso Robles, Sr.

Taylor Degnan, Atascadero, Sr.

Hannah McRoy, Templeton, Sr.

Sabina Selzer, Arroyo Grande, Jr.

Gabrielle Morrison, Paso Robles, Sr.

Macie Lachemann, Arroyo Grande, Jr.

Jeanine Herzoff, Mission Prep, Sr.

Second Team

Gigi Stoothoff, Coast Union, Sr.

Hope Goodall, Nipomo, Sr.

Molly Eppright, San Luis Obispo, Soph.

Madison Boncich, Mission Prep, Sr.

Lexi Beaman, Morro Bay, Sr.

Eleri Perryman, Mission Prep, Sr.

Cheyenne Rice, Templeton, Soph.

Editor’s Note: The selections for the All-County teams were made by The Tribune sports staff based on season-long in-person and video observations, conversations with coaches and statistical analysis.

