The Tribune 2016 All-County Girls Volleyball Team

Player of the Year: Jennifer Laird, Mission Prep, Sr.
First Team
Kiara Gable, Paso Robles, Sr.
Taylor Degnan, Atascadero, Sr.
Hannah McRoy, Templeton, Sr.
Sabina Selzer, Arroyo Grande, Jr.
Gabrielle Morrison, Paso Robles, Sr.
Macie Lachemann, Arroyo Grande, Jr.
Jeanine Herzoff, Mission Prep, Sr.
Second Team
Gigi Stoothoff, Coast Union, Sr.
Hope Goodall, Nipomo, Sr.
Molly Eppright, San Luis Obispo, Soph.
Madison Boncich, Mission Prep, Sr.
Lexi Beaman, Morro Bay, Sr.
Eleri Perryman, Mission Prep, Sr.
Cheyenne Rice, Templeton, Soph.
Editor’s Note: The selections for the All-County teams were made by The Tribune sports staff based on season-long in-person and video observations, conversations with coaches and statistical analysis.
