Prep roundup: San Luis Obispo boys soccer wins thriller over Cabrillo

Edson Servin scored on a penalty kick at the game’s death to give the San Luis Obispo High School boys soccer team a thrilling 2-1 victory over host Cabrillo on a rain-soaked Thursday night.
The game’s final kick was a result of a foul in the box when Branden Dolezal was played through on goal and tripped by a Cabrillo defender. The referee blew for time after Servin converted from the spot.
Dolezal cleaned up a save rebound with a header goal at the 15-minute mark to put San Luis Obispo up 1-0. Cabrillo tied it on a penalty kick of their own with 10 minutes to go.
San Luis Obispo (4-0) takes a break before heading to the prestigious Nike De Le Salle Soccer Showcase in Concord — an eight-team invitational the Tigers landed in thanks to their PAC 8 championship season last year — where they will play Danville’s San Ramon Valley on Dec. 16 and Fresno’s Bullard the next day.
Atascadero 0, Templeton 0
A wet night in Templeton led to a scoreless draw in a nonconference matchup.
Atascadero had nine shots on goal, and Greyhounds goalkeeper Michael O’Hara recorded five saves.
Atascadero (3-4-1) is back in action next weekend in the Garces Holiday Soccer Festival in Bakersfield. Templeton (1-2-1) next plays Orcutt on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Paso Robles 5, Morro Bay 1
Senior Madison Mitchell exploded for four goals in the Bearcats’ nonconference win.
Paso Robles (7-1) next plays Ridgecrest’s Burroughs in the Garces Tournament on Dec. 16. Morro Bay (0-4) is back in action Tuesday at home against Santa Ynez.
Atascadero 3, Templeton 1
Faye Pineda scored two goals to lead Atascadero to the nonconference win.
Kiana Subia added a goal for Atascadero, which improves to 4-0-1 on the season and will next play Dec. 15 against Saugus.
Mackenzie Wilson scored the lone goal for Templeton (2-3), which next plays Tuesday at Orcutt Academy.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mission Prep 70, Eagle Rock 31
Kyle Colvin led the Royals to their first victory of the season with a game-high 11 points, while Jake Jensen, Vince Ricigliano and Ander Villacama all added 10 points apiece in the Sierra Canyon Invitational matchup.
Carter Gran had nine points, and Remy Paquet and Kyle Stewart each added six for Mission Prep (1-2), which continues tournament play Friday against San Gabriel Academy.
Coast Union 50, Laguna Blanca 12
Auggie Johnson scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Broncos to a nonconference victory over Santa Barbara’s Laguna in the Ojai Valley Tournament.
Sam MacKinnon added 11 points, and Jez Lawson recorded seven points and five assists.
Coast Union (4-1) is back in action in the tournament against an opponent to be determined.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camarillo 62, Arroyo Grande 37
Arroyo Grande fell to Camarillo at the San Luis Obispo Mullahey Holiday Classic despite a team-high 14 points from Brynn Thoming.
Kinsey McBryde was the Eagles’ other double-digit scorer with 11, and A.J. Bertelsen added six points.
Arroyo Grande (1-1) will face Bakersfield on Friday, the tournament’s final day.
Cupertino 37, San Luis Obispo 26
Despite holding Cupertino to eight points in the second half, the Tigers fell in the Mullahey Holiday Classic.
Ellyse Cappellano and Lorin Tapp each had eight points for San Luis Obispo (2-2), which next plays Bakersfield on Friday, the third day of the tournament.
“We didn’t handle their pressure very well,” San Luis Obispo head coach Dan Monroe said. “We’re too good of an offensive team to score 26 points.”
GIRLS WATER POLO
Arroyo Grande 15, Tesoro 4; Arroyo Grande 15, Woodbridge 8
Arroyo Grande won two games Thursday at the Irvine El Nino Cup.
In the first game against Rancho Santa Margarita’s Tesoro, Sarah Kasper and Sarah Parson each scored three goals, and Isabella Solis and Taylor York added two goals apiece.
In shared goalkeeping duties, Daniel Jenkins recorded six saves and Hayley Henley had 12.
Against Woodbridge, Hannah Blum and Paige Leonard led the way with three goals apiece. Jenkins and Henly combined for three saves.
Arroyo Grande improves to 3-0 and will continue tournament play against Mira Costa on Friday.
Paso Robles 10, Santa Ynez 9
Sophomore MacKenzie Raymond scored at the 47-second mark, and freshman Tatiana Smeltzer bagged the game-winner with nine seconds left to give Paso Robles a nonconference win.
Senior Marina Smeltzer had a team-high four goals in the game that featured nine ties.
Raymond, Smeltzer and senior Miranda Pasky all had two goals apiece.
Goalkeeper Lulu Root had 10 saves, including a 5-meter penalty block.
The Bearcats take a break from play for a few weeks and return to play San Luis Obispo at Paso Robles’ Municipal Pool for the start of league play Jan. 3.
Morro Bay 8, Pioneer Valley 3
Four different players scored for the Pirates, including junior Aspen Bryant’s game-high four goals in a nonconference victory.
Morro Bay goalkeepers Violette Nava and Elena Witmer combined for 12 saves.
The Pirates (2-2) are back in action Dec. 15 at Atascadero.
Cabrillo 16, San Luis Obispo 4
Lili Steel led the way with two goals in the Tigers’ nonconference loss. Goalkeeper Rachel Lovato recorded five saves.
San Luis Obispo (4-3) is back in action again in its PAC 8 opener Tuesday at Atascadero.
