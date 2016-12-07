Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande girls soccer rallies for win over Dos Pueblos

The Arroyo Grande High School girls soccer team rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to pull out a 4-2 home win over Dos Pueblos on Wednesday night.
Danielle Scudder scored two second-half goals for Arroyo Grande to lead the way, and Cate Boller added a goal and two assists. Allie Palangi also had a goal for the Eagles.
Arroyo Grande head coach John Clarke said the comeback was spurred by the halftime choice to move to a more attacking formation, along with a few player substitutions.
“We shut them down completely in the second half,” Clarke said. “I think we were a little nervous at first. Dos Pueblos was the best team we played so far.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Gracie Weilder had six saves to keep Arroyo Grande (5-0) undefeated.
After playing three games in five days, Arroyo Grande won’t play its next game until next Friday when it takes on Beverly Hills.
BOYS BASKETBALL
La Canada 68, Mission Prep 58
The Royals dropped their second game of the Sierra Canyon Tournament. Carter Gran had 18 points and Kyle Colvin added 16 for Mission Prep (0-2).
Justin Kouyoumdjian led La Canada with 22 points — 15 of which came in the first half.
Mission Prep continues tournament play Thursday against Eagle Rock.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arroyo Grande 48, Nipomo 39
Brynn Thoming scored 26 points to lead the Eagles at the San Luis Obispo Tournament. Nipomo trailed 29-21 at the half.
Sidney Aguilera had 15 points and Kiesa Romero had eight points for the Titans.
Nipomo will play Atascadero on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Atascadero 56, Templeton 51
Templeton fell in its season opener despite 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals from Julia Aurignac. Vanessa Urciuoli added 12 points in the loss.
Atascadero’s Aryana Gonzales had a team-high 16 points, Taylor Degnan had 14 points and Sabrina Van Beek had 13 points.
BOYS WRESTLING
Morro Bay 51, St. Joseph 30
St. Joseph won three out of a possible five matches Wednesday. The Knights forfeited six matches, while the Pirates forfeited two.
Morro Bay’s Connor Pugh (138 pounds) won by pin in 1 minute 13 seconds over Michael Tacrett, and Luis Alvarez (182) won by pin in 54 seconds over St. Joseph’s Alejandro Zepeda.
Morro Bay’s next contest is Saturday at the Camarillo 10 Way Duals Tournament.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Atascadero 8, Nipomo 5
Faith Archibald scored five goals to lead the Greyhounds in a nonleague match. Ana Huitron recorded nine saves in goal to help secure the win.
Nipomo was led by Carly Billinger’s three goals.
Atascadero begins league play Tuesday against San Luis Obispo.
