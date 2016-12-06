Prep roundup: Templeton girls soccer hands Paso Robles its first loss of the season

Sisters Jordan and Sydney D’Acquisto combined to lead the Templeton girls soccer team to a 1-0 home win over an undefeated Paso Robles on a cold Tuesday night.
Freshman Jordan D’Acquisto scored the lone goal late in the first half after a misplayed free kick in the box by Paso Robles. In the second half, it was goalkeeper Sydney D’Acquisto’s turn.
She made three sprawling saves to preserve the shutout and end the Bearcats’ six-game winning streak.
Despite the loss, Paso Robles (6-1), under the direction of first-year head coach and last year’s junior varsity coach Dillon Simoulis, has already surpassed its win total from last season when the team went 4-15-2.
Templeton (2-2), behind the defense of goalie Sydney D’Acquisto and centerback Jenny Butz will look to ride the momentum of the win against Atascadero (3-0-1), a team that beat the Eagles 1-0 earlier this season, on Thursday. Paso Robles will look to get back on track against Morro Bay on Thursday.
Arroyo Grande 2, Lompoc 1
Jocelin Martinez scored both goals in the Eagles’ win over Lompoc. Cate Buller recorded both assists, and Gracie Weidler had two saves for Arroyo Grande.
The Eagles (4-0) next play host to Dos Pueblos on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 3, Santa Ynez 0
Three different players scored for San Luis Obispo in a nonconference win over Santa Ynez.
Branden Dolezal scored first, and Brenden Rattigan added the second, on an assist from Logan Axberg, to give the Eagles a 2-0 halftime lead. Noa Tomaszewski rounded out the scoring with a header goal off a cross from Sean McSwain.
San Luis Obispo (3-0) have yet to concede a goal and play next at Cabrillo on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
San Luis Obispo 54, Lompoc 45
Seth Moore had 15 points — including 11 in the fourth quarter — to lead the Eagles in a nonconference win.
Nate Higgins added 11 points for San Luis Obispo (3-3), which plays next Tuesday at home against Santa Barbara.
GIRLS WATER POLO
San Luis Obispo 14, Nipomo 13
The Tigers edged Nipomo on the strength of Anna Petersen’s team-high seven goals. Grace Packard added two goals for San Luis Obispo, and goalkeeper Kayley Rolth recorded 10 saves.
The Tigers (4-2 overall) next play Cabrillo at home Thursday.
Paso Robles 21, Morro Bay 0
Paso Robles improved to 4-2 overall with a big nonconference win over Morro Bay. The Bearcats next play Thursday at Santa Ynez.
Morro Bay falls to 1-2 and plays again next Thursday at Atascadero.
WRESTLING
Morro Bay 60, San Luis Obispo 24
Quick pins by Morro Bay’s Trey Dennis and Brandon McGinley highlighted the Pirates’ nonconference dual-meet win over San Luis Obispo.
Dennis pinned his opponent in 56 seconds, and McGinley needed just 34 seconds in his match.
Morro Bay improves to 4-3 in dual meets and is in action again Wednesday at home against St. Joseph. San Luis Obispo drops to 0-3 and wrestles next at the Santa Maria Tournament on Saturday.
