Prep roundup: Mission Prep boys basketball opens season loss

The Mission Prep boys basketball team opened its season with a 77-51 loss to Alemany on Monday at the Sierra Canyon Tournament. Mission Prep’s Kyle Colvin scored 20 points, but was held to only two points in the second half.
Jake Jensen added 11 points, and Carter Gram had nine for the Royals. DJ McDonald led Alemany with 25 points.
Mission Prep will continue play in the tournament later this week, Wednesday through Saturday.
Girls Basketball
The Morro Bay High girls basketball team dropped its first two games at the Ruth Doser Tournament before securing their first win of the season over host Atascadero 41-39 on Sunday. The Pirates dropped a 31-29 contest to Paso Robles before falling to Dos Pueblos 59-35.
Senior Gwennie Fonterbel earned All-Tournament honors while scoring 16 points against Dos Pueblos and 13 more against Atascadero. Junior Willow Bailey scored 42 points over the three games.
The Pirates play Coast Union High School on Tuesday night.
