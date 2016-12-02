Prep roundup: Mission Prep girls soccer cruises past Madera in opener

Two first-half goals propelled the Mission Prep girls soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Madera in their season opener Friday.
Emma Kuchinski opened the scoring on an assist by Emily Rigorgiate within the first few minutes of the game. Mission Prep later scored in the last minute of the first half when freshman Gabby Schroeter’s corner kick found freshman Kylie Brewer free for a header.
Gabby Flores had seven saves for the Royals, who will play Bullard on Saturday at 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Mission Prep 62, North Bakersfield 38
Julia Carney scored 18 points and Emily Lucier had 12 points to lead the Royals. Mia Gonzales added 10 points and Grace Carney had five assists and three steals.
The Royals will face Santa Ynez on Saturday at 1 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL San Luis Obispo 64, Mission Oak 49
The Tigers scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Mission Oak at the Morro Bay HIT tournament. Seth Moore led San Luis Obispo with 14 points and Nate Higgins had 13 points.
The Tigers continue tournament play Saturday against Selma at 11 a.m., followed by Bakersfield Christian at 4 p.m.
Comments