Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande water polo opens season with strong win

The Arroyo Grande High School girls water polo team opened its 2016-17 season Wednesday with a dominating 13-3 win over Cabrillo.
Isabella Solis and Sarah Parson had three goals each for Arroyo Grande, a team that is chasing its 14th-straight PAC 8 title this season. Sam Vitt added two goals, and goalie Danielle Jenkins notched five saves for the Eagles.
“Great start to the season,” Arroyo Grande head coach Steven Allen said. “I’m looking forward see how this very talented group of players progresses this season.”
Arroyo Grande will play again next Friday against Mira Costa.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dos Pueblos 50, Mission Prep 28
Jennifer Laird and Ani Boncich led the Mission Prep offense in a 50-28 loss to Dos Pueblos during the first game of the Ruth Doser Tournament at Atascadero High School on Thursday afternoon. Laird finished the game with 11 rebounds.
Dos Pubelos senior captain Camila Casanueva was dominating against the Royals, scoring a game-high 23 points, while Holly Barrera added nine.
Mission Prep (0-1) plays in the second game of the tournament against North High School on Friday afternoon.
