Prep roundup: SLO boys soccer beats Lompoc 3-0, stays perfect on season

San Luis Obispo beat Lompoc 3-0 in a nonconference matchup Tuesday night on the strength of two first-half goals from sophomore Branden Dolzal. Freshman Brenden Rattigan scored the Tigers’ third goal on an assist from Dolzal.
San Luis Obispo (2-0), the defending PAC 8 league champions, have now scored nine goals in the first two games and have allowed none.
Atascadero 2, Morro Bay 1
The Greyhound’s Scott Mello scored a goal assisted by Jose Pena and Manny Perez scored the game winner in the 77th minute on a 22-yard volley. The score was tied 1-1 at the half.
Israel Reyna had four saves in goal for Atascadero (1-0), which plays at Orcutt Academy on Thursday.
GIRLS WATER POLO
San Luis Obispo 17, Morro Bay 5
Lili Steel had five goals for the Tigers in San Luis Obispo’s season opener. Caroline Petithomme, Rachel Lovato and Anna Petersen each had three goals, and Kayley Rolph recorded three saves in goal for San Luis Obispo.
The Tigers will play in the Newbury Park Tournament this weekend, beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Paso Robles 22, Nipomo 6
Sister duo of senior Marina and freshman Tatiana Smeltzer led the Paso Robles offense with a combined 12 goals, seven coming from Marina and five from Tatiana.
Halle Nash and MacKenzie Raymond also helped contribute to the powerhouse Bearcats offense with three goals each.
Paso Robles (1-0 PAC 8) heads to Westlake on Friday to compete in the Mistletoe tournament.
GIRLS SOCCER
Arroyo Grande 2, Santa Ynez 1
Arroyo Grande opened its season with a come-from-behind win over Santa Ynez on two second-half goals from Ali Palangi.
Arroyo Grande’s Cate Boller and Theanna Longfellow assisted on the goals.
“It was a very physical game,” Arroyo Grande head coach John Clarke said.
Clarke said he changed the team’s formation, which helped lead to two goals in four minutes.
Arroyo Grande (1-0) will play again Thursday against Cabrillo.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dos Pueblos 64, San Luis Obispo 50
Seth Moore scored 17 points for San Luis Obispo, and Will Compton chipped in 11 points in the loss. The Tigers will next play in the Morro Bay Harding Invitational on Thursday.
San Marcos 62, Arroyo Grande 49
Jacob Soriano led the Eagles with 14 points, on 2-of-3 3-point shooting, in a nonconference loss. Patrick Angle scored 12, and Sam Soeksen added seven points.
Arroyo Grande will be back in action Saturday at St. Bonaventure.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
San Luis Obispo 59, Morro Bay 30
Three players scored in double figures for the Tigers — Lily Svetich (14), Megan Stoudenmire (12) and Whitney Burns (12) — in a nonconference victory. Anika Meyer chipped in nine points for San Luis Obispo (1-0).
“We were short-handed, but the girls played their hearts out,” SLO head coach Dan Monroe said of his team, which was down four players.
Willow Bailey led Morro Bay with eight points in the loss.
SLO doesn’t play again until next week in Montebello, while Morro Bay plays Dos Pueblos on Friday.
