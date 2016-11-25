San Luis Obispo’s Callum Bolger to lead strong local contingent at CIF cross country finals

San Luis Obispo High School’s Callum Bolger is set to lead a strong contingent of local runners competing in Saturday’s CIF Cross Country Championships at Fresno’s Woodward Park.
Bolger, a senior who recently committed to run cross country and track next season at Stanford, finished first in the Division 4 boys race of the CIF-Southern Section Finals at Riverside Cross Country Course last weekend in a time of 14 minutes 26.5 seconds. The third-place finisher in the 3,200-meter race in last spring’s CIF State Track and Field Championships will be the first out of the blocks in the Division 4 boys race at 8:30 a.m.
Bolger bested second-place finisher Jared Rodriguez of Foothill Technology by nearly 30 seconds in last weekend’s qualifying race.
San Luis Obispo’s team, which finished third in last weekend’s team competition, of Matt White, Jacob Andreatta, Aaron Bloom and Garron Knox will also compete at Woodward Park.
The Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles boys team will also compete Saturday.
Arroyo Grande placed fourth in last weekend’s CIF-SS Division 1 race on the strength of Christian Ricketts’ 13th-place finish with a time of 14:58.8. Also competing for Arroyo Grande will be Luis Jazo, Spencer Eley, Jayson Maule and Andrew Swieringa.
Paso Robles placed third in the Division 3 race last weekend, paced by the third-place finish of Trad Berti (14:42.9). Also for the Bearcats, Luis Armendariz, Pablo Cortes, Kyle Meeder, Steven Scruggs and Ian Young will compete.
Paso Robles’ Annie Meeder will also run in the Division 3 girls race after her seventh-place finish last weekend.
CIF CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHP SCHEDULE
Race times for Saturday’s CIF State Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park.
▪ Division IV Boys: 8:30 a.m.
▪ D-V Boys: 9 a.m.
▪ D-IV Girls: 9:30 a.m.
▪ D-V Girls: 10:05 a.m.
▪ D-I Boys: 10:40 a.m.
▪ DII Girls: 11:10 a.m.
▪ DIII Boys: 11:45 a.m.
▪ D-I Girls: 12:15 p.m.
▪ D-II Boys: 12:50 p.m.
▪ D-III Girls: 1:20 p.m.
