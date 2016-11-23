Prep roundup: A.G. boys basketball opens season with win over Lompoc

Senior Will Silmon’s 23 points helped lead the Arroyo Grande High School boys basketball team to a 63-41 win Tuesday over Lompoc to open the 2016-17 season.
Gage Antonio added four 3-pointers for Arroyo Grande (1-0) and finished the game with 14 points.
Arroyo Grande jumped out to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter and held Lompoc (0-1) to just six points in the fourth quarter.
Jeffrey Ray, who led a slimmed down Lompoc lineup that’s waiting for football season to wrap up to get to full strength, finished with 16 points.
Arroyo Grande will head to Santa Barbara to play San Marcos on Tuesday.
