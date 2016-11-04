Templeton High football team defeats Morro Bay, 33-21, in Northern League finale

Senior running back Brandon McGinley rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries, but Morro Bay fell 33-21 against Templeton in a Northern League football game Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Aidan Moriarty completed 13 of his 24 pass attempts for 158 yards with a touchdown and one interception for the Pirates, who finished the season 4-6 overall and 0-4 against Northern League opponents.
Senior wide receiver Spencer Cecil caught seven passes for 90 yards, and McGinley added a 27-yard touchdown run. Morro Bay finished the game with 430 yards of offense, including 240 on the ground.
Templeton won its final two games to finish the year 3-7 overall, and 2-2 in the Northern League.
