Three Arroyo Grande High School tennis players earn playoff victories

The Arroyo Grande High School girls tennis team fell 16-2 against second-seeded Campbell Hall in the first round of the Team CIF Division I playoffs Friday afternoon.
Delanie Dunkle earned a 6-1 singles set victory, and Emily Canigiula and Lily Bickmore secured a 6-1 doubles set win to lead the Eagles. Dunkle, along with doubles partners Mary Waterman and Casey Lieberman, advanced to the Individual CIF Sectional tournament Nov. 21 in Carpinteria.
“Throughout the season all 15 girls on our roster contributed to our success as league champions,” coach Lori Hollister said. “I couldn’t be more impressed with the great sportsmanship, positive work ethic and strong character our girls displayed throughout the season.”
