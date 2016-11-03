Prep roundup: Nipomo cross country teams sweep league championships

San Luis Obispo High School’s Callum Bolger won the PAC 8 boy’s cross country title for the second straight year with a time of 15 minutes, 19:86 seconds.
Trad Berti of Paso Robles was second at 15:52.19.
Luis Armendariz was fourth at 16:23.99, and Pablo Cortez was fifth (16:30.16) for the Bearcats.
Mission Prep was led by Scott Scharlach (17:40.80).
Paso Robles won the team competition with a score of 36, propelled by four runners inside the top 10.
On the girls side, Arroyo Grande took team honors and the individual title, with Malia Simon placing first. Annie Meeder of Paso Robles was second (19:27.35).
San Luis Obispo was led by Samantha Simaurd’s sixth place finish (19:59.59). Eliza Lewis and Alexis Lewis finished eighth (20:40.12) and ninth (20:40.28) for the Tigers.
Mission Prep was paced by Grace Carney, who was 16th (21:40.96).
San Luis Obispo was second in the team standings with 52 points.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Ventura 3, Arroyo Grande 1
The Eagles fell in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19. Sabina Selzer had 10 kills, and Rilee Day added seven kills and two aces.
Amber Martin chipped in seven kills, and Macie Lachemann recorded 31 assists.
Coach Chip Blaney said Ventura was ranked No. 8 in the state and No. 23 in the country. The Eagles finish with an overall record of 19-7.
Bonita 3, Mission Prep 1
The Mission Prep girls volleyball team dropped its second-round CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoff game on the road 27-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-17.
BOYS WATER POLO
Righetti 15, Arroyo Grande 11
Righetti topped Arroyo Grande in the PAC 8 Championship game despite five goals apiece from Bear Waymire and Chase Taylor. Scott Adams added another goal. The Eagles were never outscored by more than one goal in every quarter.
Ethan Mankins had three saves and Jared Martin had eight saves for Arroyo Grande (20-7).
GIRLS GOLF
Arroyo Grande’s Delanie Dunkle shot an 83 in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Individual/Team Tournament at the Western Hill Golf Club in Chino Hills. Sarah Fouratt of Righetti shot an 85 on the par-72, 6200 yard course.
The cut to move on was 80. Elizabeth Wang of San Marino posted a low of 68 to win the event. Briana Chacon or La Serna was a stroke back, and Abigail Wirantha tied for third with Irene Kim (71).
Diamond Bar won the team portion with a five-person 388, followed by Walnut (390) and La Serna (397) .
WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP
CROSS COUNTRY
Nipomo High’s girls and boys varsity cross country teams won Los Padres League championships Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc.
The Nipomo boys team had four runners finish in the Top 10. Devin Diaz finished in second place, followed by Joe Goke. Jackie Lopez led the way for the Titans girls team. Both teams are headed to the CIF Southern Section Prelims next week.
Morro Bay sophomore Audrey McClish defended her Los Padres league title, leading the Morro Bay girls team to a second place finish overall. McClish finished with a time of 18:40. Morro Bay sophmore Anelise Dempsey finished in fourth with a time of 19:27 to earn First Team All League honors. The Morro Bay boys team finished in eighth place, led by junior Isaac Thomas.
GIRLS TENNIS
Arroyo Grande (21-0) defeated San Marcos 12-6 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs Wednesday to remain undefeated on the season.
“All the girls did their job today. It was a total team effort,” Arroyo Grande head coach Lori Hollister said.
The singles needed to sweep and the doubles needed to each get a set, Hollister said. San Marcos put its No. 1 and No. 2 singles players into two and three doubles, but Arroyo Grande’s singles swept and the Eagles’ doubles teams all beat the teams from San Marcos.
On Friday, Arroyo Grande will face No. 2 seed Campbell Hall at Arroyo Grande High at 2 p.m.
San Luis Obispo lost to Simi Valley in its first-round playoff match, 10-8. The Tigers won six games in singles and two games in doubles.
