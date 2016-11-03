Prep roundup: Nipomo cross country teams sweep league championships

0:39 In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button Pause

1:00 Nipomo secondary lifts Titans to league win over Mission Prep

1:16 Highlights of Nipomo High's blowout football win over Mission Prep

0:34 Mission Prep's Angel Sanchez talks about his big game against Morro Bay

1:07 Highlights of Mission Prep's football win over Morro Bay

1:03 Arroyo Grande's Noah Thinger on his big game against Paso Robles

1:23 Highlights of Arroyo Grande High's football win over Paso Robles

0:36 The powerful leg of Mission Prep kicker Kyle Continente

1:44 Arroyo Grande High's Aaron Teixeira steps up as bone marrow donor for brother Ryan Teixeira

1:10 Prep football: James Gilmet is Arroyo Grande's sensational sophomore running back