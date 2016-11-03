Prep football: Paso Robles, Atascadero square off in high-stakes rivalry game

Here’s a look at this Friday’s high school football games involving San Luis Obispo County teams on the final week of the regular season:
Tribune Sports Game of the Week: Paso Robles at Atascadero, 7 p.m.
Even though the best that either team can finish is second in the PAC 5, there are still plenty of postseason implications on the line for this rivalry game. Both teams are at the bottom of the new 19-team Division 3 CIF-SS Football Playoff Groupings, so they need to impress to make the 16-team bracket as an at-large.
With a win, Paso Robles (7-2, 2-1 PAC 5) probably secures a spot in the postseason; but if the Bearcats lose, there’s a chance they miss out. On top of that pressure, no team has had more off-the-field distractions during the last two weeks than Paso Robles. The team found out Wednesday that embattled head coach Rich Schimke, who was placed on paid administrative leave two weeks ago, will not return to the team the rest of this season following the release of a controversial video showing him pouring syrup onto a player and then either licking or pretending to lick it off during a postgame celebration on Oct. 14.
With Atascadero (5-4, 2-1 PAC 5) it’s more clear: The Greyhounds need a win to even have a chance to make the playoffs. Even then, they playoffs are no lock. Atascadero is coming off a tough 45-24 loss to Arroyo Grande last week despite a solid offensive performance. The Greyhound defense will need to play better this week if it wants a chance to extend its season.
With two well-matched teams playing a big game, and with no love lost, it’s the perfect way to end the regular season.
Arroyo Grande at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
This game should be a formality for Arroyo Grande (8-1, 3-0 PAC 5), a team that has won eight in a row after dropping the first game of the season to Lompoc. The only decision in its game against San Luis Obispo (0-9, 0-3 PAC 5) for Arroyo Grande head coach Tom Goossen is how long to play the starters. The Eagles will want to avoid injury but also stay sharp, as they lock up the automatic CIF-Southern Section playoff bid.
Nipomo at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
Nipomo (5-4, 3-0 Northern) has been tearing through the Northern League competition with ease. It’s average margin of victory in three league games against Mission Prep, Templeton and Morro Bay is a whopping 36 points, largely due to a powerful run game that is averaging 405 yards in the same span. Santa Maria (5-4, 2-1 Northern) has shown flashes this season and will be at home, but if Nipomo can keep playing well on both sides of the ball as it has recently, the Titans will be crowned Northern League champions by the end of the night.
Morro Bay at Templeton, 7 p.m.
Templeton (2-7, 1-2 Northern) is coming off its best win of the season by far. The Eagles scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to come from behind and shock Mission Prep, 53-42 last Friday. What makes the win even more incredible is the fact that the Templeton offense had struggled to score points all season. Maybe Templeton coach Tyler Lane has figured things out. We will find out if last week was a fluke when the Eagles host Morro Bay (4-5, 0-3 Northern) this week. The Pirates were the feel-good story of the preseason but have now lost five in a row. Don’t mind the records — this one is going to be fun and should be close at the end.
Central Coast Football Power Rankings:
Lompoc, a team that has been No. 1 since Week 2, will look to end the regular season as the only undefeated team in our power rankings when it takes on Cabrillo on Friday. No teams made a move this week but Friday’s games between Paso Robles and Atascadero and Santa Ynez and St. Joseph could change that. Here’s how the rest of the Top 10 shakes out:
1. Lompoc (9-0, 3-0 LPL) Last week: No. 1
2. Arroyo Grande (8-1, 3-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 2
3. Paso Robles (7-2, 2-1 PAC 5) Last week: No. 3
4. Atascadero (5-4, 2-1 PAC 5) Last week: No. 4
5. St. Joseph (5-4, 2-1 Los Padres) Last week: No. 5
6. Santa Ynez (8-1, 1-1 Los Padres) Last week: No. 6
7. Nipomo (5-4, 3-0 Northern) Last week: No. 7
8. Mission Prep (4-5, 2-2 Northern) Last week: No. 8
9. Santa Maria (5-4, 2-1 Northern) Last week: No. 9
10. Morro Bay (4-5, 0-3 Northern) Last week: No. 10
