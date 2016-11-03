Central Coast Football Power Rankings

Atascadero boy collects baseball gear for less fortunate

In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button

Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

Morro Bay, Pismo Beach to host 2017 Tour of California bike race

Tour of California cyclists whoosh through North Coast

Santa Margarita home searched in connection with missing person case

Drought leaves A.G. cemetery filled with dust, gopher holes and angry loved ones

1:20