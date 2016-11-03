Central Coast Football Power Rankings

Lompoc, a team that has been No. 1 since Week 2, will look to end the regular season as the only undefeated team in our power rankings when it takes on Cabrillo on Friday. No teams made a move this week, but Friday’s games between Paso Robles and Atascadero and Santa Ynez and St. Joseph could change that. Here’s how the rest of the Top 10 shakes out:
1. Lompoc (9-0, 3-0 LPL) Last week: No. 1
2. Arroyo Grande (8-1, 3-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 2
3. Paso Robles (7-2, 2-1 PAC 5) Last week: No. 3
4. Atascadero (5-4, 2-1 PAC 5) Last week: No. 4
5. St. Joseph (5-4, 2-1 Los Padres) Last week: No. 5
6. Santa Ynez (8-1, 1-1 Los Padres) Last week: No. 6
7. Nipomo (5-4, 3-0 Northern) Last week: No. 7
8. Mission Prep (4-5, 2-2 Northern) Last week: No. 8
9. Santa Maria (5-4, 2-1 Northern) Last week: No. 9
10. Morro Bay (4-5, 0-3 Northern) Last week: No. 10
