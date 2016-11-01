Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande girls volleyball sweeps first-round playoff match

The Arroyo Grande girls volleyball team swept Peninsula 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs Tuesday. The Eagles were led by Sabina Selzer’s 10 kills. Erin Dobbe added nine kills, and Brynn Thoming had seven.
Macie Lachemann recorded 34 assists for Arroyo Grande, who play at Ventura on Thursday in the second round.
Santa Clarita Christian 3, Coast Union 2
The Broncos fell in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 playoffs 21-25, 25-21, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11. Gigi Stoothoff had a team-high 18 kills, and Ailyn Casas had eight kills and four aces for Coast Union (13-4).
GIRLS TENNIS
Ventura 12, Mission Prep 6
The Royals dropped their wildcard CIF-Southern Section playoff match after qualifying for the playoffs for the first time. Julia Wagner won two out of three 6-1, 7-6, and Avery Munster also won a set 6-2.
The doubles teams of Maggie Ma and Izzy Marshall, Makenzie Poole and Kathryn Abate, and Sawyer Smith and Maggie Spear each won a set.
The Royals will graduate three seniors.
Archer School for Girls 10, Templeton 8
Mili Proft swept 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, and Bugg Zendel and Anna Anselmi swept 7-6 (9-7), 6-1, 6-4 for the Eagles in their CIF Division 4 wildcard match. Templeton finishes the year 7-8.
BOYS WATER POLO
Arroyo Grande (20-6, 5-2 Pac-8) won both PAC-8 league tournament matches Tuesday afternoon at San Luis Obispo High School to move on to the league championship game Thursday 6 p.m. vs Righetti at Sinshiemer.
Arroyo Grande 15, Pioneer Valley 4
Ethan Klemowicz and Nathan Solis scored two goals each, while Ethan Mankins had three saves in Arroyo Grande’s win over Pioneer Valley in the prelims Tuesday afternoon.
Every other Arroyo Grande player had one goal.
Arroyo Grande 16, San Luis Obispo 9
Arroyo Grande’s Chase Taylor, Braden Taylor, and Bear Waymire led the offense with three goals a piece during Tuesday afternoon’s semifinal victory against San Luis Obispo High School.
Scott Adams was Arroyo Grande’s second highest scorer with two goals.
Jared Martin finished the match with six saves, while Ethan Mankins finished with two saves.
