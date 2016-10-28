Prep football roundup: Nipomo routs Morro Bay to stay atop Northern League

The Nipomo High School football team maintained its hold atop the Northern League standings with a 56-13 win Friday night over Morro Bay.
Running back Michael Jordan returned to the field after missing two games with a concussion to rattle off a game-high 182 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Nipomo rushed for 446 yards total.
The Titans had just 13 yards passing, with eight of those coming on a touchdown pass from Nicolas Robledo to Elyaz Pua.
Nicolas Bausley had 163 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Danny Koval had 62 of Morro Bay’s 91 yards rushing, coming on seven carries. Aidan Moriarty was 11 of 21 for 97 yards passing and a touchdown, a 9-yard strike to Spencer Cecil.
Moriarty had the Pirates’ other touchdown on a 1-yard sneak. The score was tied 7-7 after the first quarter before Nipomo’s rushing attack took over.
Nipomo (5-4 overall, 3-0 Northern League) can wrap up a league title with a win next week over rival and second-place Santa Maria (5-4, 2-1) on the final week of the regular season. Morro Bay (4-5, 0-3) will look for its first league win at Templeton next week in the teams’ season finale.
Other scores:
Arroyo Grande 45, Atascadero 24
Paso Robles 48, Righetti 27
Templeton 53, Mission Prep 42
