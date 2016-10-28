Prep football: Arroyo Grande has PAC 5 title in sight after win over Atascadero

The PAC 5 leading Arroyo Grande football team survived its toughest test of the league season, defeating Atascadero 45-24 on Friday night. The undefeated Eagles (8-1 overall, 3-0 PAC 5) led 24-17 at halftime and allowed only one second-half score.
With a win in its season finale next week against winless San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande will wrap up its second consecutive league title.
Quarterback duel
The game featured two of the best passers in the PAC 5 and neither disappointed.
Arroyo Grande’s Sawyer May rushed for three scores and threw for two more. He finished the game with 95 yards on 19 carries and was 10 of 14 for 114 yards through the air. May killed the clock in the second half, rushing for crucial first downs to keep the chains moving. The bulk of his carries came in the second half.
Atascadero’s Carson Rinkenberger finished 13 of 20 for 205 yards and a touchdown. Rinkenberger completed his first eight passes for 148 yards. His first incompletion came with less than two minutes left in the first half. The Eagles didn’t allow Rinkenberger any time in the pocket in the second half, though, forcing intentional groundings and sacking him twice.
Rinkenberger also scrambled for a 19-yard touchdown.
Vertical passing game
Atascadero hasn’t been shy about throwing the ball down field this season and found success through the air against the Eagles on Friday, something other teams have struggled with at times against Arroyo Grande.
The Greyhounds’ opening play — an 80-yard catch and run off a slant by Lucas Sprouse — was called back because of a penalty. That didn’t stop the Greyhounds from continuing to pass throughout the first half.
The Arroyo Grande defense keyed on talented wide receiver/tight end Elijah Cooks, but that freed up Sprouse for big plays. Cooks broke out with a 50-yard catch and run, but he was largely held in check for the first half with two catches for 54 yards and two carries for 11 yards.
Sprouse had five catches for 100 yards in the first half and finished with eight for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Converted quarterback Zach Bullard caught two touchdowns in the red zone for Arroyo Grande, one for 15 yards and another for 17.
Atascadero running back Arik Machado continued his hot streak, carrying the ball 18 times for 95 yards.
Notable returns
Arroyo Grande receiver Matt Sill returned to the field after a one-game suspension following an ejection from the Eagles’ game against Paso Robles. Sill had three catches for 26 yards and had two 50-yard kickoff returns. Sill also had 37 yards rushing on five carries, including some big third-down runs.
“We needed big plays at big times, and that’s something (Sill) provides,” Arroyo Grande head coach Tom Goossen said.
Tysen Delkener played for the first time since the second week of the season for Atascadero.
What’s next
Arroyo Grande will look to keep its eight-game winning streak alive against San Luis Obispo next week. The Eagles haven’t lost since their opening game against Lompoc.
Atascadero takes on rival Paso Robles next week in a game that will decide second place in the PAC 5 standings.
Comments