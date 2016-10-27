Arroyo Grande girls tennis sweeps singles and doubles at PAC 8 finals

The Arroyo Grande High School girls tennis team swept in both singles and doubles Thursday at the PAC 8 finals. The Eagles’ No. 1 seeded Delanie Dunkle won the singles title 6-0, 6-0 over No. 2 Nicoline Breytenbach of Atascadero. Dunkle defeated Jenny Zakaria of San Luis Obispo 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the finals and finished the year with a 29-0 record — including nonleague matches.
“She makes things look easy, but she is a very hard worker,” coach Lori Hollister said. “She is a phenomenal individual. She stays composed under pressure.”
Breytenbach advanced after a 6-4, 6-1 win over Erika Egg of Arroyo Grande.
Arroyo Grande’s No. 1 seeded Mary Waterman and Casey Lieberman teamed up to win the doubles title 6-4, 6-1 over San Luis Obispo’s No. 2 seeded Maddie Handy and Riley Quinn. Waterman and Lieberman defeated San Luis Obispo’s Chloe Wise and McKenzie Berkshire 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in the semifinals. The Arroyo Grande duo finish the year with an overall record of 54-4 and 40-1 in league.
Handy and Quinn topped the tandem of Gabriella Diaz and Annaline Breytenbach 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 to advance.
The first- and second-place finishers will play Nov. 21 at CIF-Southern Sectionals.
