Central Coast Football Power Rankings: Nipomo climbs, Lompoc sits pretty

Lompoc ended Santa Ynez’s seven-game winning streak with an impressive 48-3 win and is The Tribune’s top-ranked team for the eighth week in a row. The Braves will face the No. 5 team on our list Friday in St. Joseph. Nipomo’s big win over Mission Prep helped them move up three spots, and Santa Maria makes an appearance for the first time this season. Here’s how the rest of the Top 10 shakes out:
1. Lompoc (8-0, 2-0 LPL) Last week: No. 1
2. Arroyo Grande (7-1, 2-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 2
3. Paso Robles (6-2, 0-1 PAC 5) Last week: No. 3
4. Atascadero (5-3, 2-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 4
5. St. Joseph (5-3, 2-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 6
6. Santa Ynez (7-1, 1-1 Los Padres) Last week: No. 5
7. Nipomo (3-4, 1-0 Northern) Last week: No. 10
8. Mission Prep (4-3, 2-0 Northern) Last week: No. 7
9. Santa Maria (5-4, 2-1 Northern) Last week: Unranked
10. Morro Bay (4-4, 0-2 Northern) Last week: No. 7
