Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande, SLO lead the way in PAC 8 tennis prelims

The Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo girls tennis teams played well to open the PAC 8 preliminary tournament Wednesday in Arroyo Grande.
No. 1 seed Delanie Dunkle from Arroyo Grande dropped just one game in four sets to advance. Dunkle will face No. 4 seed Jenny Zakaria from San Luis Obispo in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, Arroyo Grande’s No. 3 seed Erika Egg will play Atascadero’s No. 2 seed Nicole Breytenbach.
In doubles, San Luis Obispo advanced two teams to the semifinals — Chloe Wise and McKenzie Berkshire along with Riley Quinn and Maddie Handy. Handy and Quinn will face the Atascadero team of Breytenbach and Gabriella Diaz after two upset wins over teams from Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph. Wise and Berkshire will play the Arroyo Grande and No. 1 seed duo of Mary Waterman and Casey Lieberman.
Semifinal and finals matches will be played Thursday at Arroyo Grande High, with matches beginning at 9 a.m.
