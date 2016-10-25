Prep roundup: Mission Prep volleyball beats Paso Robles, earns share of league title

The timing on the final pass of the season from Mission Prep’s Eleri Perryman to Jennifer Laird was perfect. The kill was historic.
Laird’s kill was the exclamation point in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-23 win over Paso Robles (19-11, 10-4 PAC 8) on Tuesday night in Paso Robles that gave Mission Prep (26-5, 12-1 PAC 8) a share of the PAC 8 league title with Arroyo Grande (17-6, 12-1 PAC 8). It marked the first girls volleyball league title since Mission Prep joined the PAC 8.
Larid finished with a match-high 22 kills. Perryman had 35 assists.
“There was a little bit of a struggle at the beginning of the third game, but coach (Jessie Holder) pulled us out and told us to play as a team,” Laird said. “And that’s what’s changed throughout the whole season. We are more of a team now and we understand what that means.”
Holder said she and the team had been looking forward to this game for the last three months.
“I knew if the team that I know that they can be showed up tonight, we were going to be fine. And they did,” Holder said. “They earned it.”
Kiara Gable led Paso Robles with 11 kills and 10 digs, while Gabrielle Morrison had 18 assists and four digs.
Parings for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs will be released Sunday, and both teams are expected to play next Tuesday.
Arroyo Grande 3, Atascadero 0
Arroyo Grande beat Atascadero in the teams’ PAC 8 finale Tuesday night to earn a share of the league title with Mission Prep.
Abby Wright led the Atascadero offense in the loss with six kills and one ace. Taylor Degman finished the night with five kills.
Atascadero finished the regular season 10-9 overall and 7-7 in the PAC 8 and will advance to the CIF playoffs.
Morro Bay 3, Orcutt Academy 0
Lexi Beaman had 15 kills to lead Morro Bay to a 25-, 25-10, 25-12 win to close out the Los Padres League regular season.
Delaney Seigmund had eight kills and four blocks and Erin Desjardins recorded 29 assists for the Pirates (9-6), who finish in fourth place and will clinch the final playoff spot.
Nipomo 3, Santa Maria 0
Nipomo defeated Santa Maria 25-7, 25-18, 25-12 during the last match of the Los Padres League regular season Tuesday night.
Hope Goodall led the Nipomo offense with five kills and two aces.
Kylie Mendez finished the night with six aces, while Rody Canton finished the night with five kills.
Bella Albano led the team in digs with 22.
Nipomo finished the 2016 regular season 12-6 overall and 10-4 in the LPL.
Templeton 3, Cabrillo 0
Lauren Reeves led the Templeton offense with five kills and seven aces in Templeton’s 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 victory Tuesday night.
Maddie Johnson finished with five kills while Shelby Burns finished with six.
Hailey Wyand ended the night with 18 digs.
Coast Union 3, Shandon 0
Gigi Stoothoof finished with 10 aces in Coast Union’s 25-5, 25-7, 25-13 victory Tuesday night.
Raely Barbosa had six kills while Haylie Zinn had five kills.
Coast Union (12-4, 10-0 Coast Valley) plays in the first round of CIF playoffs Tuesday.
GIRLS GOLF A.G.’s Dunkle makes cut at CIF individual championships
The CIF-Southern Section Northern Region Individual Championships concluded Monday at the par-72 River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.
Anabelle Chang of Walnut beat out Emily Sumner of Foothill/Santa Ana in a playoff after each tied at 68 for the top spot. Chang won with a birdie on the first playoff hole. The top local finisher was Delanie Dunkle of Arroyo Grande, who shot a 78 to make the 36-golfer cut to advance Individual Championship and SCGA Qualifying Tournament on Nov. 3 at Western Hills Golf Club in Chino Hills. Dunkle won a two-hole sudden-death playoff to advance.
Outside the cut was Isabel Carpenter of San Luis Obispo and Kinsey McBryde of Arroyo Grande at 82. Mission Prep’s Sydney Haughian carded an 89. Nipomo’s Brooke Cuzick had a 94, and Atascadero’s Morgan Humphrey had a 100.
Righetti’s Sarah Fouratt recorded a 77.
BOYS WATER POLO
Arroyo Grande 16, Atascadero 6
Ethan Mankins made eight saves in Arroyo Grande’s final league game Tuesday afternoon against Atascadero. Jared Martin finished the match with five saves.
Six players from Arroyo Grande scored two goals each, with three more players each scoring one goal.
Arroyo Grande (16-6, 5-1 PAC 8) plays in the PAC 8 league tournament starting Tuesday, with the league final being Nov. 3 at Sinshiemer.
San Luis Obispo 10, St. Joseph 3
Shey Dorji scored three goals and Jordan Troy made 10 saves in San Luis Obispo’s defeat of St. Joseph on Tuesday afternoon.
San Luis Obispo (3-3 PAC 8) hosts league prelims Nov. 1 and league finals will be Nov. 3 at Sinshiemer.
GIRLS TENNIS
Arroyo Grande 10, Dos Pueblos 8
Delanie Dunkle swept 7-5, 6-0, 6-0 in a nonleague match and both Erika Egg and Rachel Fulton each picked up a singles set 6-0 and 6-1, respectively. The doubles team of Mary Waterman and Casey Lieberman won two out of three, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3, as did the team of Lauren Midyett and Emma Mostajo, 6-4, 6-4, 0-6.
The tandem of Josceline Ramirez and Christina Atherton clinched the win for the Eagles by getting the 10th point in the last set with a 6-3 win.
Arroyo Grande finishes the regular season with a 20-0 overall record and begins team CIF competition in Division 1 next Wednesday.
The PAC 8 finals begin at Arroyo Grande High School on Wednesday.
Cabrillo 14, Templeton 4
Mili Proft swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 in a loss for Templeton, who will play in league playoffs Thursday and Friday in Santa Maria.
Nipomo 15, Santa Maria 3
No further stats or information was provided.
