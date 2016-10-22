Arroyo Grande’s Christian Ricketts, San Luis Obispo’s Callum Bolger win at Mt. Sac Invite

San Luis Obispo High School’s Callum Bolger won the Division 4 Sweepstakes race Friday at the Mt. Sac Cross Country Invitational on Friday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, while Arroyo Grande won the Boys Division 1 & 2 Sweepstakes team competition Saturday on the strength of a first-place finish by Christian Ricketts.
San Luis Obispo, Mission Prep and Arroyo Grande were among more than 300 high schools to participate in the two-day cross country invitational that ended Saturday.
Bolger finished with a time of 15:31, topping the field of 40 runners. San Luis Obispo’s Matt Brown finished in eight place with a 16:14 while Aaron Bloom finished 31st with a 16:56. Overall, San Luis Obispo finished in fifth place with a team total of 129 points.
Ricketts won the Division 1 & 2 race with a time of 14:59. Also for Arroyo Grande, Luis Jazo finished 13th (15:38), Van Taylor 16th (15:46), Jayson Maule 51st (16:31) and Spencer Eley 53rd (16:34).
“It was a good day for us with an individual and team win,” Arroyo Grande head coach Sean Ricketts said.
San Luis Obispo’s girls team finished 10th overall in the Division 4 sweepstakes race with 198 points. Samantha Simard finished in 23rd with a 19:59, while Alexis Steinmaus finished in 30th with a 20:32.
Mission Prep finished the Division 5 varsity race in 10th place with a team total of 191 points. Scott Scharlach finished ninth with a 17:41. The girls team finished the Red Division 5 varsity race in 14th place with 326 points.
