Prep football: Arroyo Grande’s Sam Ness does dirty work in breakout performance

There was plenty in Arroyo Grande’s comprehensive 52-7 win Friday night over Righetti that jumped off the stat sheet. There was one thing, however, that wasn’t represented in the Eagles’ eye-popping numbers on both sides of the ball that stood out to head coach Tom Goossen — just the type of unheralded play that coaches love.
With Righetti backed up near its own end zone and facing a fourth-down punt with just less than a minute before halftime, Arroyo Grande linebacker Sam Ness lined up even with the snapper.
As the ball was snapped, Ness crashed inside, distracting blockers and freeing up Tyler Valenti and Noah Thinger on the edges. Valenti blocked the kick, and Thinger recovered it for a touchdown. Ness may not have reaped the glory, only the knowledge that none of it would have happened without his effort.
“The bottom line with Sam is a lot of nasty things happen inside the tackles,” Goossen said. “He’s one who can handle his own inside, and generally he’s going to come out on top in those situations. It makes a huge difference with our defense and how we react. It allows other people to run to the ball.”
Goossen calls Ness “a lynchpin in the middle” and for good reason.
The senior is coming off a junior season in which he recorded a team-leading 139 tackles in 13 games — 106 solo — and three and half sacks. After Friday’s game, Ness had 50 tackles in six games — second most on the team. He has missed the two games this season because of an ankle injury, and he admits he hasn’t felt quite like himself.
“It seems like this whole year I was kind of off my game, and the coaches kind of knew that,” Ness said. “They talked to me. They’re not just coaches, they’re like my mentors. They’re basically like my second parents.”
Ness added that he felt like he had a breakthrough in the Righetti game after receiving support from both the Arroyo Grande coaching staff and a former coach that he reached out to. However, it’s clear that he still has an effect on the game, even when he isn’t showing up in the box score.
“We have all new (defensive backs), new spike and rovers and a whole new line,” Ness said. “The only two main returning people are me and (linebacker) Jack Ventura. So everyone had to work together to mesh, and we’ve all grown a lot closer.”
The Eagles lost 25 seniors from last year’s PAC 5 championship team — many of whom were important on both sides of the ball. This year’s young defense started slow, but as the weeks have progressed they are looking more and more like the stifling ball-hawking defenders of old. The Eagles have given up more than 28 points just one time this season and have allowed an average of 14.4 points per game over their last seven games — including Friday’s victory.
Goossen partially credits this growth to the time that Ness missed.
“Sam is one of the better players in the county, for goodness sake,” Goossen said. “So anytime you lose a player of that caliber, it’s going to have an effect on your defense.
“I think ultimately it’ll make us a better team by getting more kids in there and having to prove themselves.”
Arroyo Grande (7-1, 2-0 PAC 8) will face Atascadero (5-3, 2-0) next Friday.
