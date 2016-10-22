Prep Football: Nipomo secondary shuts down potent Mission Prep passing attack

Mission Prep quarterback Bryce Fledderman picked up Friday night against Nipomo right where he left off following his career game last week against Morro Bay that included 18-straight completions and 369 yards. He snapped quick passes to the outside and led the Royals into the end zone on the second drive of the night with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Angel Sanchez in the first quarter.
Then the Titans defense flexed.
The long bombs Fledderman hit last week were reduced to short, contested catches, dropped balls and miscommunications, stemming from a combination of Nipomo’s solid secondary play and pressure from its relentless defensive line.
J.J. Ramirez expected a close game against Mission Prep. But what the Nipomo senior got was a 44-7 win and a huge step toward a Northern League championship.
Ramirez was part of the Nipomo secondary that picked off Fledderman three times and held him to 172 yards passing.
“We had two weeks to jump on them,” Ramirez said of Nipomo coming off its bye week. “We practiced hard all two weeks... We came out and we played it like a championship game.”
Nipomo head coach and defensive coordinator Tony Dodge said Nipomo’s main goal wasn’t to stop Fledderman but rather Mission Prep running back Brayden Corona.
Mission accomplished. Corona was held to just 15 yards on 10 carries. That forced Mission Prep to become one dimensional.
“The next plan or goal was to not give up the big play. We didn’t. They got one lucky one on us, and that was it,” Dodge said. “We intercepted (Fledderman), who put up freaking Madden numbers last week.”
Nipomo defensive back Gage Wynn had two interceptions in the game. His first came at the goal line on Mission Prep’s opening drive, and the second came on the Royals’ opening drive of the second half.
“Gage is just one tough son of a gun, man,” Dodge said. “He’s been fighting through injury all year. He’s all of 140 pounds, but he will light you up. That’s what I love about him.”
Cornerbacks Spencer Pool and Jedu Matautia-Reyes drew the difficult duty of stopping Sanchez. After the long pass in the first quarter, Sanchez had just four catches for 55 yards. Matautia-Reyes’ interception on Sanchez at the goal line right before the half prevented another Mission Prep touchdown.
“We are just super athletic, quick. We got it all,” Pool said of the secondary. “Last year, we got beat by Mission Prep, so all of us seniors wanted to go out and get a good victory.”
Even though Friday’s game had a championship feel, Nipomo still has to play two capable teams in Morro Bay and Santa Maria, respectively, to wrap up the regular season.
“We just gotta keep this train rolling the last two league games and finish like champions. That’s the goal,” Dodge said.
