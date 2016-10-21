Prep football roundup: Atascadero rolls SLO behind Elijah Cook’s 3 TDs

Atascadero senior wide receiver Elijah Cooks scored three touchdowns and racked up 201 yards receiving in the Greyhounds’ 37-10 win Friday night over San Luis Obispo.
Cooks had touchdowns of 3, 47 and 60 yards for Atascadero (5-3, 2-0 PAC 5).
“He’s such a smooth and strong runner with deception speed. He’s so tall, it doesn’t look like he’s moving fast, but I haven’t seen anyone catch him yet,” Atascadero head coach Vic Cooper said.
Carson Rinkenberger and Arik Machado also had big games. Rinkenberger was 14-of-20 passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns, but he did have two interceptions. Machado had 14 carries for 142 yards.
Atascadero wide reciever Lucas Sprouse had his first touchdown since Sept. 2 after missing four games with an injury.
“It was nice to see him out there. We are easing him back. I’d say he’s about 80 percent,” Cooper said.
San Luis Obispo had 241 yards rushing with Javon Montgomery leading the way with 181 yards. Pierson Mosichuk added 57.
Montgomery was also 3-of-6 passing for 36 yards. SLO’s only touchdown of the game came when Rinkenberger was being pressured deep in his own territory in the fourth quarter and lofted up a pass that Ethan Denneen intercepted and took into the end zone.
“It’s important for us to build off the positive things we did and continue to get better heading into the last game of the season,” SLO head coach Pat Johnston said.
Atascadero will face a much tougher challenge against Arroyo Grande next Friday while San Luis Obispo gets the week off.
Santa Maria 35, Morro Bay 14
Morro Bay fell in a 21-0 hole and couldn’t recover against Santa Maria.
“We just had too many breakdowns all over the place,” Morro Bay head coach David Kelley said.
Aidan Moriarty was 7-of-16 passing for 77 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Morro Bay (4-4, 0-2 Northern). Wide reciever Spencer Cecil had three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown, and Luis Alvarez had 12 carries for 52 yards for Morro Bay. Senior Danny Koval scored the second Morro Bay touchdown on a 20-yard catch.
“For us to be down 21-0 and come back and score 14 in the fourth quarter, it would have been easy for those guys to quit,” Kelley said. “I don’t believe in moral victories, but I was just was proud of their effort in the fourth quarter. They are a resilient group.”
Other scores:
Laguna Hills 41, Templeton 28
