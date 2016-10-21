Prep football: Arroyo Grande cruises past Righetti to remain atop PAC 5

The Arroyo Grande High School football team earned its second PAC 5 win of the season with a 52-7 win over Righetti on Friday night. Arroyo Grande quarterback Sawyer May threw two uncharacteristic interceptions, but the Eagles overwhelmed the Warriors on the ground and special teams.
The Eagles remained tied with Atascadero — also a winner Friday night — atop the PAC 5 standings with their seventh consecutive win.
May rushed for a 17-yard touchdown and threw for another. Joshua Evans ran for a pair of touchdowns, and Cameron Johnston added another rushing score for the Eagles. James Gilmet had 94 yards on 13 carries for Arroyo Grande.
The Warrior’s lone touchdown came on an 8-yard running score by Damien Robles.
Thinger everywhere
Noah Thinger, coming off a two-interception game against Paso Robles, scored three touchdowns — once on offense and twice on special teams. The senior opened the scoring in the first quarter on a five-yard slant by Sawyer May. He later scored after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone and returned the opening kickoff the second half for an 84-yard score.
Arroyo Grande defense
The Eagles have given up more than 28 points just one time this season and have allowed an average of 17.4 points per game over their last seven games. Arroyo Grande’s defense was stifling once again, forcing turnovers and sacking the quarterback four times. Ivan Rocha and Jacob Coronado each had sacks, and four other Eagles had half sacks.
Elliot Talley had an interception, and Ivan Rocha forced a fumble on Righetti’s 10-yard line that Tyler Rocha recovered. Tyler Valenti also blocked a punt, which Thinger recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Ivan Rocha also recovered a fumble.
Scary moment
Righetti’s senior free safety and wide receiver Austin Dasis was injured in a scary moment on a May run with just less than four minutes left in the second quarter. Dasis was taken away in an ambulance after staying on the ground for 15 minutes. He was able to move his legs when asked by trainers. Righetti coaches had no update on Dasis’ status after the game but said that it was a neck-related injury.
Notable absences
One of Righetti’s playmakers, running back Joey Garcia, did not dress for Friday’s game. Garcia had a touchdown last week against Atascadero.
Arroyo Grande wide receiver Matt Sill was suspended for Friday’s game following his ejection from the Eagles’ league opening game against Paso Robles two weeks ago. Sill leads Arroyo Grande in catches.
What’s next
Arroyo Grande (7-1, 2-0 PAC 8) will face Atascadero (5-3, 2-0) next Friday. Righetti will play host to Paso Robles next week.
