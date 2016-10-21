Mission Prep football hosts Nipomo

Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com