Live coverage: Follow Friday night’s prep football action

We’re getting down to the nitty gritty of the prep football schedule, with a couple of key league matchups tonight in San Luis Obispo County. The Tribune Sports Game of the Week, Nipomo at Mission Prep — covered by Travis Gibson (@travisdgibson) — features a clash between two undefeated Northern League teams. Scott Middlecamp (@sdmiddlecamp) will bring us coverage from the PAC 5 matchup between Righetti and Arroyo Grande, as the Eagles look to stay hot down the stretch. Another game to keep your eye on in the feed below is Santa Maria at Morro Bay, another crucial Northern League matchup.
