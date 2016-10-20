High School Sports

October 20, 2016 12:50 PM

Central Coast Football Power Rankings: Mission Prep climbs, Lompoc keeps top spot

By Travis Gibson

Lompoc enjoyed a bye, so they remain the undisputed No. 1. This week, the Braves face an undefeated Santa Ynez team in what should be a thriller. Mission Prep moved up two spots after a dominating performance against Morro Bay. Here’s how the rest of the Top 10 shakes out entering the ninth week of the season:

1. Lompoc (7-0, 1-0 LPL) Last week: No. 1

2. Arroyo Grande (6-1, 1-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 2

3. Paso Robles (6-2, 0-1 PAC 5) Last week: No. 3

4. Atascadero (4-3, 1-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 4

5. Santa Ynez (7-0, 1-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 5

6. St. Joseph (5-3, 2-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 6

7. Mission Prep (4-3, 2-0 Northern) Last week: No. 9

8. Morro Bay (4-3, 0-1 Northern) Last week: No. 7

9. Pioneer Valley (3-4, 0-2 Los Padres) Last week: No. 8

10. Nipomo (3-4, 1-0 Northern) Last week: No. 10

