Prep roundup: San Luis Obispo girls golf team takes PAC 8 title

The Arroyo Grande High School girls golf team prevailed in the PAC 8 Championship tournament with a score of 486 on Wednesday at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande, but the day and the season belonged to San Luis Obispo.
With a second-place finish in the tournament with a score of 493, the Tigers finished the season in first place to claim the PAC 8 league title.
“It’s just exciting,” SLO head coach Julia Puscheck said. “We wanted to put an exclamation mark on the season, we didn’t quite do that today with our scores, but I never saw them give up and that was the big thing. I’m so proud of my girls.”
SLO’s top golfer Isabel Carpenter led the Tigers with a 12-over-par 84 on Wednesday, just as she had all season.
“Our team got a lot closer this year, which was super fun,” said Carpenter, a junior. “I’m proud of myself for working so hard on my game, and I see myself doing better next year. I know I can.”
San Luis Obispo finished in second place in the first and last team tournaments, finishing behind Arroyo Grande in each, but the Tigers finished in first place in every other event to finish 6-2 on the season.
“Our seniors this year were really able to pull it out,” Puscheck said of seniors Grace Park and Hannah Ogden. “They shot quite a few scores in the 40s and that creates depth in the back end that helps win tournaments.”
Arroyo Grande senior Kinsey McBride finished in second place Wednesday behind Righetti’s medalist Sarah Fouratt who shot a 5-over-par 77.
Fouratt, a junior, finished the season as league MVP for the third year in a row. Fouratt, McBride, Carpenter along with Arroyo Grande’s Delanie Dunkle, Atascadero’s Morgan Humphrey and Mission Prep’s Sydney Haughian all qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Individual Regionals, which will take place on Monday at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard.
As league champions, San Luis Obispo will compete in the CIF-Southern Section Team Divisional Championship on Halloween in Thousand Oaks.
“I think I am going to miss (the seniors) the most,” Carpenter said. “But we still have CIF. We still have that one last 18 holes. That will be fun,” Carpenter said.
Girls Volleyball Coast Union 3, Coastal Christian 0
Coast Union swept second-place Coastal Christian (25-14, 25-9, 25-9) to remain undefeated in league play.
Gigi Stoothoff had 10 kills and nine aces for Coast Union (10-4, 8-0 Coast Valley).
Ailyn Casas chipped in with six kills and seven aces, and Ellie Kennedy had three kills and two blocks.
Coast Union will look to keep its perfect league record in tact Thursday against Valley Christian Academy and in the season-finale against Shandon on Tuesday.
Boys Water Polo Santa Maria 10, Morro Bay 9
Morro Bay fell to Santa Maria in a wild triple-overtime game.
Santa Maria scored four goals in the fourth quarter to force overtime with a 8-8 tie before scoring the final goal in the third overtime to seal the win.
Ricardo Volabra led the way for Morro Bay (4-9, 1-3 Los Padres) with four goals and Josh Ward and Levi Kroll each had two.
