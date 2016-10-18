Prep roundup: A.G. girls tennis wins 7th consecutive PAC 8 title

For the seventh year in a row, the Arroyo Grande High School girls tennis team clinched the PAC 8 title following Tuesday’s 10-8 victory against San Luis Obispo.
Delanie Dunkle, who hasn’t dropped a game in league all season, swept all three of her sets 6-0. Erika Egg also won her three sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-1.
The doubles team of Mary Waterman and Casey Lieberman won their first set 6-2, losing the next two sets 6-7 and 4-7 before coming back to win the last set 6-4.
Lauren Midmitt and Lauren Mostajo of Arroyo Grande won 7-6, 9-7 and 7-5, but it was substitute Natalie Porter who helped to clinch the ninth point and the victory for Arroyo Grande.
Arroyo Grande, which remains undefeated in the PAC 8 (13-0), plays its last league match Thursday against Atascadero.
Paso Robles 11, Righetti 7
The team of Regan Dobroth and Becca Slason swept 6-2, 7-6 (8), 6-0, and the tandem of Rosie Singleton and Aneva Mason won 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. Alex Fletes and Livia Rambo added two wins, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Mission Prep 11, St. Joseph 7
Freshman Julia Wagner swept 6-2, 6-0, 6-0, and the doubles team of Maggie Ma and Izzi Marshall won two out of three 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0. The Royals (10-5, 8-5 PAC 8) have secured a third-place finish in the league standings and will make the CIF playoffs for the first time in their two years in the PAC 8.
Mission Prep will host the league tournament at Arroyo Grande High School beginning Oct. 27.
Morro Bay 11, Nipomo 7
Morro Bay’s Macy Sheets and Judy Withun-At teamed up to sweep 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, and the team of Karen Chumbe and Grace Ordonez won 7-6 (7-1), 6-1, 6-2. The doubles team of Camille Thibodeaux and Ellena Korisheli won two out of three 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 for the Pirates (8-9, 5-7 LPL), who take on Lompoc on Thursday.
Nipomo was led in singles by Julia Johnson, who swept, and Sarah Hickenbottom, who also swept.
BOYS WATERPOLO
Righetti 21, Paso Robles 10
The Bearcats kept the match close against the defending CIF-Southern Section champions Righetti, until the third quarter when the Warriors went on an 8-0 run to secure the victory.
Zach Tucker had seven goals, John Nash had two goals and Mason Steiner added a goal. Goalie Iver Hansen had 17 saves for the Bearcats (13-9, 3-3 PAC 8), who play host to Morro Bay on Thursday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Arroyo Grande 3, Pioneer Valley 0
Arroyo Grande won 25-6, 25-9, 25-17, led by Sabina Selzer’s 14 kills. Rilee Day had 10 kills, and Elle Engle had 19 assists. Erin Dobbe chipped in 14 assists in the win. Arroyo Grande (15-6, 11-1 PAC 8) will play host to San Luis Obispo on Thursday.
Paso Robles 3, Atascadero 2
The Bearcats outlasted the Greyhounds 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 19-25, 15-9. Gabby Morrison had 45 assists, seven kills and eight digs, and Coleen Wiest had 11 digs, six kills and three aces. Paso Robles (16-6, 13-3 PAC 8) takes on Righetti on Thursday.
Templeton 3, Santa Maria 0
The Eagles swept 25-12, 25-19, 25-14. Abbyu Vierra had nine kills, Cheyenne Rice had seven kills and Hannah McRoy recorded 20 assists in the victory.
Paso Robles 3, Atascadero 2
Abby Wright led the Atascadero offense with 10 kills, four digs and two blocks in their 20-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19, 9-15 loss against Paso Robles.
Taylor Degman finished the night with nine kills and four digs.
Atascadero (9-8, 6-6) travels to Pioneer Valley on Thursday.
GIRLS GOLF SLO 242, St. Joseph 357
San Luis Obispo won Tuesday afternoon’s dual-meet tournament against St. Joseph at Santa Maria Country Club.
Isabel Carpenter of San Luis Obispo won the individual medal with a 39 on the modified front nine par-37. Hannah Odgen came in second for the Tigers with a 45.
San Luis Obispo heads to the last PAC 8 league tournament Oct. 19 at the Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande.
Nipomo’s Cuzick wins LPL title
With the lowest combined score through five tournaments, Brooke Cuzick of Nipomo High School won the Los Padres League individual title Tuesday afternoon following a 99 on the 18-hole par-72 course at Village Country Club in Lompoc. Cuzick won the league title by 10 strokes.
Baylee Gregory of Cabrillo finished second overall in league, carding the lowest score of the day with a 95. Kendall Martin of Lompoc rounded out the top three with a 107.
Cuzick, Gregory and Martin, along with Gracie Church from Santa Ynez High School, will all be competing in the first round of individual CIF play Monday at the River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard.
