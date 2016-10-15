Prep football: Mission Prep’s Angel Sanchez shows ‘fire’ in breakout performance

Anyone who has seen Mission Prep play knows Angel Sanchez is one of the fastest, most dynamic wide receivers around. The problem, according to Mission Prep head coach Chad Henry, was the inconsistency of his effort.
“He’s a phenomenal athlete, and he makes things look so easy. But then it’s like, because he’s a phenomenal athlete, sometimes he gets lazy,” Henry said. “He had the two big catches two weeks ago — two catches two touchdowns, 177 yards — and then last week, not a catch.”
But Sanchez may have turned a corner Friday night in a breakout — and more importantly consistent — game against Morro Bay. The senior wideout stutter stepped and sprinted his way to a seven-catch, 187-yard, three-touchdown performance.
“I just ran by people today,” said Sanchez, whose 40-yard dash was clocked at 4.6 seconds before the season started.
He also had his first catch as a defender with an interception in the second quarter and helped shut down the passing game of Morro Bay in a 49-21 Mission Prep win.
“Angel was on fire,” Mission Prep quarterback Bryce Fledderman said. “He has always had it in him, he just doesn’t always show it all the time. Tonight, he just let it all go. He gave them all the moves, and he was just playing fast.”
Fledderman said he saw an extra bounce in Sanchez’s step before the game. Maybe it was because Henry challenged Sanchez this week in practice, and he was out to prove he wasn’t just a good practice player. Whatever the reason, Sanchez couldn’t be stopped even though the Morro Bay cornerbacks gave him a 10- to 12-yard cushion most of the game.
“Coming into the year, I knew how special he could be, and it’s just about him really believing in himself and not taking plays off,” Henry said. “Sometimes you’re like, ‘Are you here?’ And today he was here, and he was big for us. And that’s why Bryce falls in love with him.”
Fledderman hit Sanchez on big plays of 65, 35 and 58 yards, respectively, and finished the game with 369 passing yards.
“(Fledderman’s) passes were pretty much perfect, I gotta say,” Sanchez said. “They were always right there, right in front of me. It’s nice having a quarterback like that.”
Sanchez also gave credit to the performance of running back Brayden Corona (122 yards) and wide receiver Joe Miller (seven catches, 95 yards) for opening up the deep passing game.
“We have so many threats, it’s hard to stop our offense,” Sanchez said.
Mission Prep (4-3, 2-0 Northern) will need another consistent performance out of Sanchez when it plays host to Nipomo, the last big test in a bid to repeat as Northern League champions.
