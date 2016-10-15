Prep football: Running back Arik Machado emerges as threat for injury depleted Atascadero

Atascadero High School running back Arik Machado didn’t have much time for any pregame butterflies.
Just before starting player introductions in the Greyhounds’ home game Friday night against PAC 5 foe Righetti, head coach Vic Cooper broke the news to Machado that the junior would be for the first time as a varsity player the featured running back.
“I just found out today, right before the game was about to start,” Machado said. “So I walked out for the (introductions).”
The first-year varsity player stepped in for injured senior starter Tyson Delkener, and he filled in admirably, scoring a pair of touchdowns — one from 3 yards out and another from 19 — and had 16 carries for 165 yards. The Greyhounds had previously used a running back committee in Delkener’s absence. But in the past two weeks leading up to Friday’s 33-7 win over Righetti, Machado emerged as another option for Cooper.
Machado had six carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns Sept. 23 against Madera and followed that performance with a touchdown on two carries two weeks ago against Pioneer Valley. Machado said he worked hard in the bye week leading up to Friday’s game knowing that someone would have to step up in place of injured Delkener.
“I felt good,” Machado said. “The work pays off.”
Cooper certainly liked what he saw.
“He’s been a situational substitute kind of guy, but we like what he does, and he’s probably going to get more and more carries as the year goes on,” he said.
Cooper added it takes younger players some time to learn the offense and the little things that come with making the transition to the varsity level.
“He’s a very hard runner,” Cooper said. “He did a great job tonight, but it’s just a matter of him maturing a little bit.
“Really in the last couple weeks he’s learned some of the finer points.”
Machado runs with patience, but he also knows when to bounce it outside around the edge. His longest run Friday night came when he did just that, escaping a would-be tackler in the backfield and rounding the edge for a 51-yard scamper.
“Usually, I hit the hole hard, but you have to be patient,” Machado said. “Everything forms gradually.”
In addition to his vision, Machado showed good strength. On his 19-yard score, Machado ran through two arm tackles on his way to the end zone.
Machado has his second td of the night, this time from 19 yards. Atascadero 14, Righetti 0 with 10:01 left in the second pic.twitter.com/knQI1QfFQJ— Scott Middlecamp (@sdmiddlecamp) October 15, 2016
Once Delkener returns, the Greyhounds will have a plethora of running backs they can plug in to help take the load off quarterback Carson Rinkenberger, including Logan Armstrong, Kobe Cross, Riley Mete and Machado. Elijah Cooks, who usually lines up at wide receiver or tight end, has also carried the ball this year.
Cooper will now have the luxury of choosing the hot hand as the league season continues for the Greyhounds Friday at San Luis Obispo.
