Prep football roundup: Paso Robles bounces back with big win over SLO

Paso Robles running back Christian Erickson returned to the field after missing a week due to illness to lead the Bearcats to a 56-14 victory Friday night over San Luis Obispo with a 158-yard, three-touchdown effort.
Erickson scored the game’s first two touchdowns, opening scoring with a 69-yard scoring jaunt and then finding pay dirt from 9 yards out. Bearcats quarterback Steven Schouten took over from there, finding Erickson for a 41-yard touchdown, taking one in himself from 15 yards and then hitting Daniel Giroux on a 60-yard scoring pass to put Paso Robles ahead 42-0 early in the third quarter.
Schouten finished 12 of 19 for 244 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and added 26 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Nathin Garcia added 59 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to Paso Robles’ 537 total yards on the night.
It was a rebound win for Paso Robles (6-2 overall, 1-1 PAC 5), which without Erickson — who was sidelined with a nasal infection — lost their PAC 5 opener to Arroyo Grande last week.
For struggling San Luis Obispo (0-8, 0-2), running back Pierson Mosichuk led the way offensively with 122 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Javon Montgomery added 70 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries as the Tigers accumulated 211 total yards rushing.
Paso Robles plays at Righetti next week before finishing the regular season at Atascadero. San Luis Obispo plays host to Atascadero next week and wraps up its season at home against Arroyo Grande.
Other scores:
Mission Prep 49, Morro Bay 21
Santa Maria 41, Templeton 21
Santa Ynez 22, Cabrillo 10
St. Joseph 33, Pioneer Valley 0
