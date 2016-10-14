Live coverage: Follow along for all Friday night’s prep football action

We’re seven weeks into the season, but tonight’s action features two teams that will be opening their league schedule in Morro Bay and Atascadero. Travis Gibson (@travisdgibson) will bring you live coverage from the Northern League showdown between Mission Prep and Morro Bay, The Tribune Sports Game of the Week. And Scott Middlecamp (@sdmiddlecamp) will be covering Atascadero’s PAC 5 opener against Righetti.
Catch up on scores, highlights and the night’s social media right here:
Related:
▪ Central Coast Power Rankings
▪ Morro Bay playing with heavy heart after death of assistant coach
Comments