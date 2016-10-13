Prep roundup: Mission Prep, Arroyo Grande volleyball win to stay tied atop PAC 8

Mission Prep swept Righetti 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 to maintain its position in a tie with Arroyo Grande atop the PAC 8 standings with a 10-1 record. The Eagles next face San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.
Arroyo Grande 3, Paso Robles 0
Arroyo Grande swept Paso Robles 25-23, 25-9, 25-13 to remain in a tie with Mission Prep for first place in the PAC 8 with a 10-1 record.
Gabby Morrison had 19 assists, five kills and seven digs in Paso Robles’ loss. Madison Morrison finished the night with seven kills and four digs.
Paso Robles (9-3 PAC 8) plays Atascadero on Tuesday, while Arroyo Grande plays host to Pioneer Valley.
San Luis Obispo 3, Pioneer Valley 1
Lindsey Maclead led San Luis Obispo’s offense with 16 assists and two aces in their 16-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14 victory over Pioneer Valley.
Jayde Westphal of San Luis Obispo finished the night with six kills, while Sophie Maino finished the night with five kills.
San Luis Obispo (3-9 PAC 8) plays Tuesday against Mission Prep.
Nipomo 3, Orcutt 0
Hope Goodall and Mackenzie Bland led the Nipomo offense to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-8 victory over Orcutt on Thursday night. Goodall finished the night with 10 kills and 17 digs, while Bland finished the night with eight kills and 17 digs.
Kristina Ramsey had 10 aces, while Jenna Lane had 15 assists.
Nipomo (11-4, 9-2 LPL) travels to play Morro Bay on Tuesday.
Templeton 3, Morro Bay 1
Templeton defeated Morro Bay in four sets Thursday night with scores of 25-12, 25-12, 21-25, 25-15.
Hannah McRoy of Templeton had seen kills and 23 assists, while Lauren Reeves and Abby Vierra both had eight kills.
Templeton (11-8, 7-3 LPL) travels to Santa Maria on Tuesday, while Morro Bay (11-13, 6-4) plays Nipomo on the same day.
Coast Union 3, Cuyama Valley 0
Gigi Stoothoof led the Coast Union offense with 13 kills in their 25-16,25-21, 25-16 victory over Cuyama Valley.
Sophomore Karis Lawson had seven kills, three aces and three stopped blocks, while freshman Ellie Kennedy had six kills.
“They’re a really young group, and they’re looking so promising,” Coast Union head coach Pam Kenyon said.
Coast Union (9-5, 7-0) faces Coastal Christian at home on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Arroyo Grande 18, Pioneer Valley 0
Arroyo Grande’s doubles teams all swept their three matches 6-0, and the Eagles’ doubles teams dropped just three games in their win over Pioneer Valley.
Arroyo Grande (17-0 overall, 12-0 PAC 8) next plays at home Tuesday against San Luis Obispo.
Atascadero, 12, Paso Robles 6
Nicoline Breytenbach swept all three of her sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. The doubles team of Courtney Basden and Sarah Wulff from Atascadero also swept, 6-0, 6-2, 6-1, while the team of Beth Andrade and Grace Curtis won two out of their three sets 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.
Atascadero (7-5 Pac 8) next plays Paso Robles on Tuesday.
Templeton 14, Morro Bay 4
Mili Proft of Templeton swept all three of her sets 6-0, while Emma Gray won her three sets 7-5, 6-0, 7-6.
The doubles team of Bugg Zundel and Anna Anselmi won all three sets 7-6, 7-5, 6-2, while Serenity Wilcox and Emily Ford won all three sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.
Templeton (6-8, 4-7 Los Padres) plays Santa Maria on Monday.
Coast Union 14, Nipomo 4 (Wednesday)
Michelle Campos won 6-4, 6-0, 6-0, and the doubles team of Anni Corbett and Alissa Drew won 6-3, 6-0, 6-0 to league Coast Union (3-8 overall) to the victory.
BOYS WATER POLO
Morro Bay 7, Lompoc 6 (Wednesday)
Levi Krull and Ricardo Valobra each had three goals in Morro Bay’s win over Lompoc. Pirates goalkeeper Hiram Burrus recorded eight saves to improve Morro Bay’s Los Padres League record to 1-2.
CROSS COUNTRY A.G’s Ricketts, Paso Robles’ Meeder win PAC 8 meet
Arroyo Grande’s Christian Ricketts placed first in the PAC 8 midseason meet held at the Fairbanks Cross Country course by Cuesta College on Thursday with a time of 15:24. It’s Ricketts’ second consecutive 5,000-meter first-place finish.
San Luis Obispo’s Callum Bolger came in second with a time of 15:41, contributing to the team’s overall third-place finish with 76 points. Paso Robles won the team title with 48 points, while Arroyo Grande came in second with 59 points.
For the girls, Paso Robles’ Annie Meeder won the individual medal with a time of 18:54. Malia Simon of Arroyo Grande came in second with an 18:57, and Ellie Nesbet of Atascadero rounded out the top three with a 19:37.
Arroyo Grande came away with the team title with a total of 36 points, followed by San Luis Obispo (53), Atascadero (79) and Paso Robles (100).
GIRLS GOLF Nipomo’s Cuzick wins LPL tourney
Nipomo’s Brooke Cuzick took individual honors in Thursday’s Los Padres League championship tournament at the Rancho Maria Golf Course in Santa Maria, carding a 44 on the par-36 front nine.
Cabrillo won the team title with an overall score of 252, followed by Morro Bay (267) and Orcutt Academy (272) to round out the top three.
SLO wins PAC 8 tournament at Dairy Creek
San Luis Obispo took first place in Thursday’s PAC 8 tournament at the Dairy Creek Golf Course with an overall score of 225. Isabel Carpenter carded a 38 for the Tigers, while Grace Park carded a 45.
Arroyo Grande came in second place with a score of 227. Individual medalist Delanie Dunkle of Arroyo Grande shot a 36, while Kinsey McBryde shot a 37.
Atascadero rounded out the top three with a 254, while Righetti came in fourth with a 264.
