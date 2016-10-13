Central Coast Football Power Rankings: Can anyone dethrone Lompoc?

Lompoc remains in the top spot after notching its fifth-straight shutout in a 63-0 win over Pioneer Valley. The Braves have easily been the most dominant team in the area this season, but the defense will get their first real league test Friday against undefeated Santa Ynez. Arroyo Grande has a bye this week after moving up a spot following a convincing win over Paso Robles, though the game should carry an asterisk with Bearcats running back Christian Erickson missing the game. Mission Prep cracks the Top 10 for the first time this season on the strength of a win over Santa Maria. Here’s how the rest of the Top 10 shakes out entering the eighth week of the season.
1. Lompoc (7-0, 1-0 LPL) Last week: No. 1
2. Arroyo Grande (6-1, 1-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 3
3. Paso Robles (5-2, 0-1 PAC 5) Last week: No. 2
4. Atascadero (3-3, 0-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 4
5. Santa Ynez (6-0, 0-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 5
6. St. Joseph (4-3, 1-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 6
7. Morro Bay (4-2, 0-0 Northern) Last week: No. 7
8. Pioneer Valley (3-3, 0-1 Los Padres) Last week: No. 8
9. Mission Prep (3-3, 1-0 Northern) Last week: Unranked
10. Nipomo (3-4, 1-0 Northern) Last week: No. 10
Comments