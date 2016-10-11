Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande girls tennis stays perfect in PAC 8

The Arroyo Grande High School girls tennis team beat Paso Robles 15-3 on Tuesday, improving to 11-0 in PAC 8 play on the season.
Arroyo Grande’s Mary Waterman and Casey Lieberman remained a perfect 28-0 in doubles sets on the season, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-0. Lily Bickmore and Christina Atherton also swept 6-2, 6-0, 6-1 for the Eagles, who play Pioneer Valley on Thursday.
Mission Prep 10, Righetti 8
Julia Wagner swept 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 to lead the Royals (9-4, 7-4 PAC 8). The tandem of Izzi Marshall and Maggie Ma won two out of three for the third-place Royals, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3. The team of Kathryn Abbate and Mackenzie Poole also won two out of three, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Santa Ynez 14, Nipomo 4
Julia Johnson won a pair of sets 6-2, 6-2, and the team of Makena Gillespie and Emily Barry won a set 6-2. Aimie Olsen and Anika Smith also won a set 6-4 for the Titans (7-5), who play Wednesday against Coast Union.
GIRLS GOLF
Atascadero 240, Pioneer Valley 327
The Greyhounds were led by medalist Morgan Humphrey, who shot a 41 on the front nine at the par-35 Chalk Mountain Golf Course. Tess Lewohn also carded a 44 for Atascadero (5-1), who will play in the PAC 8 mini tournament Thursday at the Dairy Creek Golf Course.
Arroyo Grande 226, San Luis Obispo 240
The Eagles’ Delanie Dunkle shot a 37 to medal at the par-35 Dairy Creek Golf Club. Kinsey McBryde and Karley Pinkerton added 42s for Arroyo Grande (10-0, 6-0 PAC 8).
Isabel Carpenter led the Tigers with a low of 41, followed by Lily Svetich with a 46.
Nipomo 307, Santa Maria 320
Nipomo’s Brooke Cuzick shot a 43 to medal on the front nine of the par-36 Santa Maria Golf Course. Carah Frank followed with a 59, and Ivette Fuentes had a 66 for the Titans (4-2), who play at the Los Padres League tournament Thursday at Rancho Maria.
WATER POLO
Atascadero 8, Paso Robles 7
Kyler Warren had four goals in the Greyhounds’ first league win of the season. James Fisher had 10 saves in goal for Atascadero (1-2 PAC 8).
Mason Steiner had three goals for Paso Robles, and John Nash added two more. Both Ryan Abel and Zack Tucker had a goal apiece for the Bearcats, who cut the Atascadero lead to 6-5 with just more than four minutes remaining.
Paso Robles’ Iver Hansen recorded 21 saves. The Bearcats will play in the Santa Maria Tournament on Friday against Bullard.
VOLLEYBALL
Arroyo Grande 3, St. Joseph 0
The Eagles swept 25-11, 25-5, 25-6. Elle Engle had 15 assists, and Erin Dobbe had 14 assists. Rilee Day record five kills and six aces, and Brynn Thoming had nine kills for Arroyo Grande (12-5, 9-1 PAC 8), who play at Paso Robles on Thursday.
Paso Robles 3, Pioneer Valley 0
Kiara Gable had seven kills, six aces and six digs in the Bearcats’ 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 victory. Tegan Curren had eight kills and nine digs, and Gabby Morrison added 18 assists for Paso Robles (15-5, 8-2 PAC 8).
Mission Prep 3, Atascadero 0
The Royals swept 25-13, 25-16, 25-13, led by Jennifer Laird’s 14 kills. Maddie Boncich added 10 kills for the Royals.
Taylor Degnan led Atascadero (8-6, 5-5 PAC 8) with eight kills, six digs and two aces and Abby Wright added four kills. The Greyhounds play St. Joseph on Thursday.
Santa Ynez 3, Nipomo 1
Hope Goodall had four kills and 11 digs in a 25-17, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22 loss. Nana Lemons had 25 digs, and Kylie Mendez recorded 17 assists for the Titans (10-4, 8-2 LPL), who play Orcutt Academy on Thursday.
Templeton 3, Lompoc 0
Templeton won in straight sets, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14. Valentina Shaw and Cheyenne Rice each had five kills and Lauren Reeves had a team-high six kills.
Coast Union 3, Maricopa 0
Coast Union remains undefeated in Coast Valley League play this year, winning 25-7, 25-14, 25-8.
Gigi Stoothoof had nine kills and six aces, and Ailyn Casas added four kills and six aces. Karis Lawson had four kills, and Hayley Zinn chipped in three kills and four aces for the Broncos (8-4, 6-0), who play at Cuyama Valley on Thursday.
