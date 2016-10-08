Arroyo Grande’s Christian Ricketts wins DI race at Clovis Invitational

Christian Ricketts finished first in the Division I boys race at Saturday afternoon’s Clovis Invitational to lead Arroyo Grande to a second-place team finish.
Ricketts navigated the 5,000-meter course at Woodward Park in Fresno in 15:15.5, besting Redondo Union’s Ethan Comeaux by more than 15 seconds. Arroyo Grande’s combined team time of 80 minutes, 1 second set a school record, putting them two points behind first-place El Toro.
Arroyo Grande’s Luis Jazo placed fifth with a time of 15:48, and Van Taylor finished 15th (15:59).
Arroyo Grande’s girls team placed sixth on the strength of Malia Simon’s sixth-place finish (18:41.1).
In the boys Championship Race, featuring the some of the nation’s top runners, San Luis Obispo’s Callum Bolger finished third with a time of 15:01.3, less than a second behind Davis’ Michael Vernau and more than two seconds behind Armijo’s Luis Grijalva.
Paso Robles’ Trad Berti placed second in the Division 2 boys race, leading his team to a fifth-place finish. Berti, who won last weekend’s Stanford Invitational, turned in a time of 15:22.2, two seconds behind Granite Bay’s Jake Ritter. Paso Robles’ Luis Armendariz placed 16th (16:01.4), and Pablo Cortes came in 21st (16:06.3).
Paso Robles’ girls team placed 21st on the strength of Torri Pugh’s 82nd-place finish (20:26.9).
