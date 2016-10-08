Prep football: Ball hawk Noah Thinger key in Arroyo Grande’s win over Paso Robles

Paso Robles was managing to work its way back into Friday night’s game against Arroyo Grande after falling in a 21-0 hole.
After scoring on its opening drive of the second half to make it 21-14, Paso Robles had the ball again on its own 25-yard line and decided to take a deep shot.
Noah Thinger was ready.
Thinger, using a combination of skills picked up playing defensive back and wide receiver for the Eagles, worked his way into good position on Paso Robles wide-receiver Daniel Giroux and came down with the interception to stop the Bearcats’ momentum. Arroyo Grande scored a few plays later to extend its lead in the Eagles’ eventual 35-28 win.
The interception was Thinger’s fourth of 2016 and second of the night, but it was definitely the biggest of the season. With the Paso Robles rushing attack hindered without leading rusher Christian Erickson, Paso Robles was forced to air it out all night. Each time they tried to take a deep shot, Thinger was there, breaking up touchdown passes or picking it off.
In the first half, the senior’s diving interception led to an Arroyo Grande score and a 21-0 lead. Two Thinger interceptions, 14 Arroyo Grande points.
Its first league win of the season put Arroyo Grande in the driver’s season in the PAC 5.
“Honestly, I don’t even remember what happened (on those two interceptions),” Thinger said. “Adrenaline came in, and I played football. Our coaches put us in the right positions. They teach us well.”
Arroyo Grande head coach Tom Goossen said Thinger does a great job making tackles on running plays and dissecting pass routes.
“All year long, he has been one of our stellar defensive players,” Goossen said. “We used him a little bit on offense tonight, too. He’s a great kid and has a high motor and has been playing really well at that (free safety) spot. We knew he was going to be one of our best players this year.”
Thinger, who primarily played corner and wide receiver last season, has taken on a bigger role on defense for the Eagles this season. Coming into Friday’s game, Thinger led the team in tackles and interceptions.
“I’ve always liked defense, I like both, but it’s kind of the first time I have been able to just focus on one side of the ball more. So it helps out a lot,” Thinger said. “I still like offense, but I’m starting to feel more comfortable on defense.”
Arroyo Grande has a bye next week, but Thinger’s momentous interceptions against a top league contender figure to carry over as Arroyo Grande chases a repeat PAC 5 title.
“It picks up everybody’s energy, builds confidence,” Thinger said. “It’s a big win for us.”
Comments